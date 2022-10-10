Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away
Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
one37pm.com
Sam Querrey, Former Tennis Star, Switches to Pickleball
Last August, Sam Querrey, one of the most decorated American male tennis players of his generation, retired from professional tennis, ending a 16-year career on the ATP tour. Today, the former world #11 and two-time Wimbledon semi finalist announced his next chapter: pickleball. In 2023, Querrey plans to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at ten or so tournaments.
Yardbarker
Former junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin gives up on tennis to play pickleball
Noah Rubin is a former Wimbledon junior champion who has now abandoned the sport of tennis and will be playing pickleball instead. The American had a bright future, but his junior success was never turned into a solid career in tennis. He only competed in 29 matches at the top ATP tennis level, finishing with an 8-21 record. The highest ranking of his career was 125th, four years ago, and since then, things have mainly been difficult.
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray questions whether Rafael Nadal’s motivation will decline after the birth of his first child
Andy Murray has speculated whether fatherhood will increase Rafael Nadal’s motivation for competing or if it will do the exact opposite and influence the Spaniard to take a step back from the Tour. Nadal and his wife welcomed their first child over the weekend and it remains to be...
Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters Buy Major League Pickleball Team
Major League Pickleball is adding another sports GOAT to its roster of owners. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is part of an ownership group of an expansion team that will begin play in the 2023 MLP season. Brady isn’t the only big player getting in on the hottest new...
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
WWE・
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
cntraveler.com
Tennis Pro Frances Tiafoe on His Travel Rituals—and How He Explores New Cities Between Matches
It can be easy to forget that our favorite athletes are also world-class travelers. Take American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, for example: When he's on the court, it’s all about the athleticism, the raw power, the infectious smile—but the game of tennis has brought this young athlete around the world many times over. He’s been on the professional tennis circuit since 2014, making waves around the globe at Wimbledon and both the Australian and French Opens; and this year, he became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe did so 50 years ago.
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors
PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
How Serena Williams Ended Up Playing Her Last Doubles Match With Her Sister
It's hard to name a more iconic sports duo than the Williams sisters. Since the 1990s, Serena and Venus Williams have been making waves in the world of tennis. They've inspired women around the world with their triumphant stories. As two Black women who grew up in Compton, California during the 1980s, the odds were not in their favor (via Harper's Bazaar). Despite this, they persevered and became legends who are now synonymous with women's tennis.
wtatennis.com
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it
ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over. Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22. However, things has...
Yardbarker
"He'll be on a court again" - says Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer
Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that Roger Federer will be on the court again albeit not at official events anymore. It was the end of an era for Ljubicic to witness Federer retire from tennis while he was in London for the Laver Cup. Federer will return to the courts, albeit not for official events, according to Ljubicic who admitted it in a conversation with Punto De Break.
