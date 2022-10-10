ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Strange Story Of An African Leader And His Two Vietnamese Daughters

A controversial historic African leader and two Vietnamese women were involved in a unique story that joins Africa and Vietnam in a recent period of history. Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also called Bokassa I, was one of the most controversial African leaders of the 20th century. The son of a village headman, Bokassa was born in 1921 in Bobangui, Central African Republic. After the loss of his father, he spent his childhood in local mission schools before joining the French army in 1939.
France 24

Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 500, displace 1.4 million

About 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said. Floods caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure have affected vast swathes of Africa's most populous country sparking...
Vice

Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
The Independent

Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows

Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nigerian separatist leader acquitted of terrorism charges

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian separatist leader accused of terrorism and instigating violence in the country’s southeast was acquitted Thursday by a local court, his lawyer told The Associated Press. The Nigerian Court of Appeal dismissed the government-filed charges against Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja, the...
howafrica.com

Alleged Terrorism: Nigerian Court Discharges IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has discharged the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, and offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.
France 24

Families of missing Tunisian migrants desperate for information

In tonight's edition: Families of over 20 migrants drowned at sea call on Tunisian authorities to do more to recover the bodies of their loved ones. And on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UN's weather and climate agency is sounding the alarm over disaster readiness, saying half of the world's countries are not prepared should disaster strike. And after years of Islamic insurgency, a fragile calm has returned to northern Mozambique as Rwandan forces secure the area.
BBC

Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war

Eritrean authorities have intensified military mobilisation and are hunting down draft dodgers across the country, as the war in neighbouring Ethiopia escalates, multiple Eritrean sources have told the BBC. The latest round-ups are the worst so far as women have not been spared, with many elderly mothers and fathers detained...
France 24

Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks

In a joint statement, the United States, Britain, Australia, Denmark, Germany and The Netherlands said they were "profoundly concerned" by the shattering of the five-month truce in late August. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government...
Herald & Review

Burkina Faso convoy attack: Survivors recount horror after 37 people killed

A total of 27 troops and 10 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso last week, the military said on Wednesday. The landlocked West African country is battling a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015. Thousands have died, more than two million have fled their homes and at least a third of the country lies outside the government's control.
