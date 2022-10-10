Read full article on original website
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
The Strange Story Of An African Leader And His Two Vietnamese Daughters
A controversial historic African leader and two Vietnamese women were involved in a unique story that joins Africa and Vietnam in a recent period of history. Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also called Bokassa I, was one of the most controversial African leaders of the 20th century. The son of a village headman, Bokassa was born in 1921 in Bobangui, Central African Republic. After the loss of his father, he spent his childhood in local mission schools before joining the French army in 1939.
Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces accept African Union-led peace talks
NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday they have accepted an invitation by the African Union to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict.
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
France 24
Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 500, displace 1.4 million
About 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said. Floods caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure have affected vast swathes of Africa's most populous country sparking...
Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks
NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows
Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
Record numbers of people risking lives to cross Darién Gap to US
The humanitarian crisis in Darién Gap has reached new heights as medical NGOs are overwhelmed by the record numbers of people risking their lives to cross the lawless strip of jungle in Latin America en route to the US. An exodus of Venezuelans fleeing socioeconomic collapse has led to...
howafrica.com
The War Tower Used By The Kotoko Of Cameroon To Ensure Their 500-Year Survival Against Invasions
The architecture of the Goto-Goulfey tower only serves to confirm the military dexterity and strategy laid in mud walls to protect Cameroon’s Kotoko subjects. They were subjected to numerous military incursions and attacks, but the clever design of their fortress allowed them to survive the incursions and launch counterattacks on their adversaries.
Global inflation causing 'horrifying' food insecurity, says IMF Africa head
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Africa's central banks are walking a tightrope trying to curb inflation that is mostly out of their control and causing "horrifying" food insecurity, the International Monetary Fund's Africa head warned.
Nigerian separatist leader acquitted of terrorism charges
ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian separatist leader accused of terrorism and instigating violence in the country’s southeast was acquitted Thursday by a local court, his lawyer told The Associated Press. The Nigerian Court of Appeal dismissed the government-filed charges against Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja, the...
US deploying delegation to Haiti amid security and humanitarian crises
The Biden administration dispatched a high-level delegation to Port-au-Prince Wednesday following the Haitian prime minister's and UN secretary-general's requests for assistance to address the nation's humanitarian and security crises.
howafrica.com
Alleged Terrorism: Nigerian Court Discharges IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has discharged the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja for 15 count charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, and offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.
France 24
Families of missing Tunisian migrants desperate for information
In tonight's edition: Families of over 20 migrants drowned at sea call on Tunisian authorities to do more to recover the bodies of their loved ones. And on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UN's weather and climate agency is sounding the alarm over disaster readiness, saying half of the world's countries are not prepared should disaster strike. And after years of Islamic insurgency, a fragile calm has returned to northern Mozambique as Rwandan forces secure the area.
BBC
Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war
Eritrean authorities have intensified military mobilisation and are hunting down draft dodgers across the country, as the war in neighbouring Ethiopia escalates, multiple Eritrean sources have told the BBC. The latest round-ups are the worst so far as women have not been spared, with many elderly mothers and fathers detained...
France 24
Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks
In a joint statement, the United States, Britain, Australia, Denmark, Germany and The Netherlands said they were "profoundly concerned" by the shattering of the five-month truce in late August. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government...
Herald & Review
Burkina Faso convoy attack: Survivors recount horror after 37 people killed
A total of 27 troops and 10 civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso last week, the military said on Wednesday. The landlocked West African country is battling a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015. Thousands have died, more than two million have fled their homes and at least a third of the country lies outside the government's control.
France 24
Nearly a million affected by South Sudan flooding, says UN emergency response agency
Around 909,000 people have reportedly been affected by flooding in South Sudan, the UN's emergency response agency said Tuesday, more than doubling estimates released last month as torrential rains ravage crops and destroy homes. The world's newest nation is reeling from four consecutive years of flooding, with the disaster now...
