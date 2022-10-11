ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Shares Her Gratitude For The Outpouring Of Love After Divorce News

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYjr1_0iU4XM6Z00
Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry is ready to embrace her next chapter after announcing that se’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict.

The actress took to Instagram today to share her gratitude and appreciation to her family, friends and community for their outpouring of love over the last week along with a black and white artistic photo of the beauty as she starts her new chapter.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community.

The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all.

New Book, First Chapter to follow.

Love, Tia

,” she captioned the heartfelt post for her 111 plus Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Last week we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now separated couple along with the caption, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

We’re always rooting for Tia and looking forward to seeing her embrace this new chapter in her life!

Tia Mowry Shares Her Gratitude For The Outpouring Of Love After Divorce News was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

