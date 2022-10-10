FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.

FIFA ・ 22 HOURS AGO