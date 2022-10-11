Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
This One Thing Could Determine What Happens to the Price of Ethereum
Regulators could have a huge say in the price performance of Ethereum.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin is the Next Crypto to Explode, Poised to Dominate Ethereum and Chiliz in the Crypto Space
Ethereum (ETH) is known for its high gas fees and scaling issues due to its sophisticated ecosystem. It is regarded as the second biggest cryptocurrency today because of its diversity, as it allows for smart contracts and the creation of dApps. However, these issues still affect ETH today. These issues...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today
Bitcoin Might Rival Top Custodian Banks With Unmatched Market Value
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon rival the market capitalization of top custodian banks. He said in a tweet that despite BTC's market cap being just 0.25% of that of the top nine custodian banks, seven of them have entered the crypto custody space in 2022 alone.
cryptoslate.com
Girles sets the trend with the girles token (GIRLES) against Doge and Ada
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning for crypto enthusiasts across the globe as the Girles Token – GIRLES practically raises the bar, with reports that holders of trending coins such as Cardano (ADA) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are selling to purchase the versatile, utility token. Girles Token is the major currency of the Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and free-to-play servers.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced that the car manufacturer would accept Bitcoin from its customers as a mode of payment. However, this decision was soon withdrawn.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Proof-of-Stake consensus key to the crypto ecosystem?
Proof-of-Stake system differs from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which uses high-end computers to solve complex algorithms. Proof-of-Stake uses tokens as the unit of account. Under Proof-of-Stake, every validator has the equal opportunity to stake tokens and earn rewards. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is a consensus mechanism for validating transactions and creating new blocks in...
boundingintocrypto.com
Invest In Oryen Network, Ethereum Classic, Cosmos And Decentraland And You Can Be Rich
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. High Risk – High Reward. That’s what the cryptocurrency market is all about. There’s no denying that some of the best cryptos have garnered millions for investors. And at the same time, many have lost significant amounts trying to get rich. While generating massive returns in crypto is possible, proper research is the key to achieving maximum gains. Below are some sought-after cryptos that can actually make you rich within a long time horizon!
thenewscrypto.com
KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs
At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin. As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
Uniswap’s $165M funding round a bright spot for DeFi in Crypto Winter
Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced a $165 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital, that values the company at $1.66 billion. The investment appears to be the largest ever for the decentralized finance sector, and comes as a welcome affirmation for the broader crypto industry that’s been mired in a brutal slump for most of 2022.
