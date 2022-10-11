Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Monday Morning 10-10-22
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
radiokenai.com
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend
Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
kbbi.org
Wednesday Evening 10-12-22
Officials have tallied the remaining votes from the Oct. 4 Kenai Peninsula Borough elections, and with the newly counted absentee and by-mail ballots, incumbents have cemented their leads in their respective races; for the second time in three years, the jumbo jet-sized 747 has been crowned champion of Fat Bear Week; and Fat Bear Week isn’t only about the bears that best exemplify the essence of fatness. It’s also about the salmon that make the bears so fat.
Comments / 0