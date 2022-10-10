ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya dating?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are absolute couple goals after officially confirming they were dating in July 2021. Romance rumors swirled for years before they publicly said they were an item, with their on-screen chemistry in Spider-Man: Homecoming clearly too much for fans to handle. Here’s a rundown of their relationship...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Can The Mole be eliminated and how do you win the Netflix show?

After a long-awaited few years, The Mole has officially come back on screens, but this time on Netflix. As 12 contestants try to work together to add money to a prize pot, there is a ‘Mole’ who tries to sabotage their wins. Different theories about exactly who the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
realitytitbit.com

Maya Jama confirmed as Love Island 2023 host replacing Laura Whitmore

Maya Jama has been confirmed as Love Island‘s new host for 2023 following the departure of Laura Whitmore. Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, the presenter is officially set to front the dating show. The presenter, who fronts make-up competition Glow Up on...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022 contestants

MTV’s The Challenge has returned for its 38th season as The Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022. In this series contestants are paired up with a ‘ride or die’ and need to work together to win a share of the $1 million prize. There are 17 teams competing,...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Stephanie Allynne
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Easy Bake Battle 2022 cast and guest judges

Easy Bake Battle The Home Cooking Competition premiered on Netflix last night (October 12, 2022). The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'

Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity#Stand Up Comedy#Wheel Of Fortune#Abc#American#Unex

Comments / 0

Community Policy