American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes says he'll now make people 'earn his trust'
The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes has opened up over his split with star Katie Thurston, one year after they announced they were going their separate ways. In an honest chat, the TV star admitted he now wants to ensure people ‘earn’ his trust following their relationship. Speaking to...
Are Tom Holland and Zendaya dating?
Zendaya and Tom Holland are absolute couple goals after officially confirming they were dating in July 2021. Romance rumors swirled for years before they publicly said they were an item, with their on-screen chemistry in Spider-Man: Homecoming clearly too much for fans to handle. Here’s a rundown of their relationship...
Can The Mole be eliminated and how do you win the Netflix show?
After a long-awaited few years, The Mole has officially come back on screens, but this time on Netflix. As 12 contestants try to work together to add money to a prize pot, there is a ‘Mole’ who tries to sabotage their wins. Different theories about exactly who the...
Denim and wealth are the two things in Cherie Chan Siu-Ha's family genes
The cast of Bling Empire is some of the wealthiest on reality TV, with the likes of Anna Shay being worth a whopping $600 million and Kane Lim having more than a billion to his name. Another of the wealthy stars is Cherie Chan Siu-Ha. The reality TV actress was...
Maya Jama confirmed as Love Island 2023 host replacing Laura Whitmore
Maya Jama has been confirmed as Love Island‘s new host for 2023 following the departure of Laura Whitmore. Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, the presenter is officially set to front the dating show. The presenter, who fronts make-up competition Glow Up on...
Bling Empire isn't the only time Kane Lim appeared as a successful businessman
Bling Empire star Kane Lim has fans rooting to see more of him and he’s such a natural on the Netflix series, it may come as no surprise to find out he has also starred in a hit Netflix movie. In 2021, Kane tried his luck auditioning for a...
Meet the Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022 contestants
MTV’s The Challenge has returned for its 38th season as The Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022. In this series contestants are paired up with a ‘ride or die’ and need to work together to win a share of the $1 million prize. There are 17 teams competing,...
Kim Kardashian admits her and Pete had fireplace intimacy in grandma's 'honor'
During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim wasn’t afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as she told us about their night of passion by the fireplace in honor of her grandma. In the scene, Kim met up with sister...
Meet the Easy Bake Battle 2022 cast and guest judges
Easy Bake Battle The Home Cooking Competition premiered on Netflix last night (October 12, 2022). The show’s first season is an eight-episode cooking competition hosted and judged by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski. Each episode, Antoni is joined by a guest judge and three talented home cooks hoping to take home some prize money.
Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'
Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
Kris Jenner admits fears over aging and wants to live as 'long as possible'
Kris Jenner has opened about her fears of aging after doctors revealed she needed hip replacement surgery. It comes after the reality star had been experiencing pain for several weeks. In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris went on a trip to Palm Springs with her longtime beau Corey...
Taskmaster's Munya Chawawa says only one person is safe from his TikTok parodies
Munya Chawawa is one of five famous faces competing in the latest series of Channel 4‘s Taskmaster. And unless you’re one of the few people who’ve managed to resist downloading TikTok, you’ll know exactly who he is. The British-Zimbabwean actor and comedian has become well-known and...
