Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
calbears.com
Bears Back On The Road
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team returns to the Bay Area this week and will make the short trip across the bay to take on rival Stanford at the Varsity Field Hockey Turf at Stanford, Calif. The Bears and Cardinal are slated for a 6:05 start time. Friday's...
calbears.com
Bears Head To The Desert
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-9, 0-6 Pac-12) heads to the desert this weekend for Week Four of Pac-12 play, taking on Arizona State (8-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 14, and Arizona (1-6, 1-5 Pac-12) at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Sun Devils...
calbears.com
Bears Dominate Utes
BERKELEY – The California men's swimming & diving team opened up Pac-12 play with a dominating performance on Wednesday afternoon, defeating visiting Utah 185-107 at Spieker Aquatics Complex. The Bears won 12 of 14 events with the final two events (100 butterfly and 200 individual medley) being raced as exhibitions.
calbears.com
Cal Hosts San Francisco Saturday
BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team returns to the cozy confines of Edwards Stadium to host San Francisco in a nonconference game on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Golden Bears bring a 3-4-4 record into the match with the 6-3-2 Dons. Cal first-year head coach Leonard Griffin will...
calbears.com
Bears Roll Past Utes In Pac-12 Opener
BERKELEY – Junior Isabelle Stadden was a four-time winner and Eloise Riley won three times as the Cal women's swimming & diving team opened up the Pac-12 dual meet season with a 169-123 victory over Utah on Wednesday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Complex. Stadden won the 50-yard freestyle event...
calbears.com
Cal Wins Alister Mackenzie Invitational
SONOMA, Calif. – The California men's golf team pulled away from the field with a third-round, 12-under-par 276 to win the 2022 Alister Mackenzie Invitational by 13 strokes on Tuesday at Sonoma Golf Club. Cal's victory marked the 12th time that the Golden Bears have won or shared the...
calbears.com
Bears Open Pac-12 Schedule Against Utah
BERKELEY – California makes its 2022-23 home debut on Wednesday afternoon when the Golden Bears host Pac-12 rival Utah at Spieker Aquatics Complex. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on the Cal Live Stream. The men will share the pool with the women...
calbears.com
No. 2 Bears Pull Away From No. 7 UC Davis For Win
BERKELEY – The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team overcame a three-goal halftime deficit and beat No. 7 UC Davis 16-12 on Wednesday evening at Spieker Aquatics Complex. The Bears (13-1) outscored the Aggies 10-3 in the second half and got a big fourth quarter from All-American Max Casabella, who scored three of his four goals in the final period and also added a steal and earned exclusion.
calbears.com
No. 2 Bears Open MPSF Play At Home
NO. 7 UC DAVIS AT NO. 2 CAL | 6 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. NO. 5 USC AT NO. 2 CAL | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team returns home this week to host No. 7 UC Davis on Wednesday and No. 5 USC in the MPSF opener on Saturday. The Bears had a week off after defeating No. 8 UC Santa Barbara on the road on Oct. 2, moving to 12-1 on the season. The Aggies come to Berkeley off of a narrow victory over Air Force last weekend, defeating the Falcons 12-11. The Bears will take on the Trojans for the second time this season, having won 11-10 in their third-place matchup at the MPSF Invite last month.
calbears.com
Cal Collides With Colorado In Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. -- California returns to action after its bye week with a trip to Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 15 for an 11:00 a.m. PT kickoff against the Buffs. The Golden Bears (3-2) and Buffaloes (0-5) are set to meet for the 12th time in history. Venue:. Folsom Field. Time:...
calbears.com
Ott And Earby Named Midseason True Freshman All-Americans
BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Earby have been honored for their outstanding collegiate rookie seasons to this point by being selected to the On3 Midseason True Freshman All-American Team. Ott was chosen as the only all-purpose player on the squad while Earby was picked as one of two cornerbacks.
