NO. 7 UC DAVIS AT NO. 2 CAL | 6 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. NO. 5 USC AT NO. 2 CAL | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team returns home this week to host No. 7 UC Davis on Wednesday and No. 5 USC in the MPSF opener on Saturday. The Bears had a week off after defeating No. 8 UC Santa Barbara on the road on Oct. 2, moving to 12-1 on the season. The Aggies come to Berkeley off of a narrow victory over Air Force last weekend, defeating the Falcons 12-11. The Bears will take on the Trojans for the second time this season, having won 11-10 in their third-place matchup at the MPSF Invite last month.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO