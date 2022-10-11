Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water. The details are very disturbing. Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns. “19% of her head is burnt up, like all...
Lucy Letby: police found note saying ‘I killed them on purpose’, court hears
Nurse accused of murdering seven babies on neonatal ward also wrote ‘I am a horrible evil person’, jury told
Comments / 0