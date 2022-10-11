Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bloomberglaw.com
Baker McKenzie Recruits Texas Data Privacy, Cybersecurity Lawyer
Rachel Ehlers has joined Baker McKenzie as a partner in the intellectual property and technology practice in Texas, the law firm said Tuesday. Ehlers advises on data privacy and cybersecurity issues, cross-border transfers, and data incident and breach response, the firm said. She represents clients in security program development and...
bloomberglaw.com
Hybrid Law Firm Rimon Enters ‘Buying Mode’ Off Remote Work Boom
Firm saw 50% revenue growth in 2020, 2021, founding partner says. 200-lawyer Rimon looks to merge with firms as large as 120 attorneys. Rimon P.C., a 14-year-old “hybrid” law firm that’s embraced remote work in its office-lite business model, is looking to get bigger as competitors urge lawyers to return to in-person work.
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead Brookfield’s $2 Billion Primary Wave Music Deal
Paul, Weiss advised Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on its $2 billion deal with publisher Primary Wave Music to invest in music copyrights. Paul Hastings advised Primary Wave on the deal, which calls for Brookfield to acquire a significant minority stake in Primary Wave and commit $1.7 billion to fund a permanent capital vehicle focused on acquiring music rights from “iconic” acts.
bloomberglaw.com
Six Firms Drive Vista Equity’s Cybersecurity Deal for KnowBe4
At least a half dozen law firms are advising in Vista Equity Partners’ take-private deal to buy software-security firm KnowBe4, Inc. for around $4.6 billion. Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista on the deal, which calls for it to pay $24.90 per share for KnowBe4. That’s 44% better than the share’s price before Sept. 16, when Vista made an initial offer of $24 per share.
bloomberglaw.com
Paul Weiss Helps Declaration Partners on Real Estate Fund Close
Paul Weiss is advising Declaration Partners, an alternative investment firm backed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein, on the close of its inaugural real estate fund with around $240 million in commitments, the law firm said. Created in 2017, Declaration Partners has headquarters in New York and an office...
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong
Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
Donation is believed to be the largest single donation towards helping solve the problem of uncorrected blurry vision
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Industry Clears Key Obstacle to Fair Value Accounting (1)
Read This Next: Portfolio, BNA Pick, Additional Analysis on FASB(Bloomberg Tax Subscription) Companies like Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., and Coinbase Global Inc. would get to report their Bitcoin stashes at fair value—an accounting method that captures the cryptocurrency’s highs and lows based on the current market—under a proposal rolled out Wednesday by US accounting rulemakers.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management
BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
monitordaily.com
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
Retail Weekly: Consumer Demand Slows in Europe, MENA Accelerates Omnichannel
In the past week, observers of global retail trends have received the latest statistics from Eurostat, which show that retail sales in the EU fell 0.2% in August for a 1.3% year-on-year decline. A more significant decrease was observed in the eurozone, where the figures stood at 0.4% and 2.0%.
Levi Strauss Suppliers Bank on HSBC to Finance Sustainability
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and HSBC have teamed to help make the former’s suppliers more sustainable. The program, launched in February 2021 to assist with financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic, gives suppliers access to lower-cost financing to support ongoing operations and to make sustainable improvements through HSBC’s Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Program (SSCF). All the denim giant’s suppliers must follow its Code of Conduct for fair, safe and healthy working conditions and environmental responsibility and the SSCF can help in augmenting those benchmarks. “We’re excited to partner with HSBC and incentivize forward-looking suppliers to invest in sustainable solutions,” said Jeffrey...
