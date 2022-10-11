Read full article on original website
AMA
With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up
Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
AMA
Physician CEO uncovers the value of doctor-led health care teams
When physician leaders at Hattiesburg Clinic began to examine the accountable care organization cost-and-quality data they got from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), they did so as a self-assessment exercise. But what they discovered transformed into a national focal point in debates over scope of practice and physician-led team-based care.
AMA
Telehealth, in-person diagnoses match up nearly 90% of the time
Video telemedicine visits may be good adjuncts to in-person care, especially in specialties where diagnoses are confirmed through clinical opinion rather than relying on physical examination, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the...
McKnight's
In ‘transition,’ CMS asks providers to weigh in on key rules
NASHVILLE, TN — Providers renewed their concerns about staffing constraints, workforce retention and the survey process during a rare live forum with a top Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services leader Tuesday. David Wright, director of the Quality Safety & Oversight Group at CMS, fielded provider questions on a...
GoodRx Announces Provider Mode, An Innovative Experience Built Specifically for Healthcare Providers
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced the launch of Provider Mode, a new experience that is built specifically for healthcare providers (HCPs) to help them find affordable solutions for the medications they prescribe. Built by GoodRx’s own team of medical professionals along with external healthcare provider focus groups, Provider Mode offers customized tools designed to help HCPs and office staff support patients throughout their healthcare journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005409/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
Koble Partners with Maple to Provide On-Demand Healthcare For Growing Canadian Families
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Koble, a digital health and well-being platform for expecting and new parents, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Maple, a leading virtual care platform that provides on-demand access to healthcare providers. The collaboration is Koble’s largest partnership to date, and will expand access to digital healthcare for Canadian families. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005612/en/ Koble, a mobile health app supporting families through planning, pregnancy, postpartum, and return-to-work following parental leave, provides parents personalized guidance as they grow their family. Maple members will now have access to Koble’s evidence-based resources developed and curated by their clinical team that includes 16 types of interdisciplinary health professionals addressing the needs of the entire family.
AMA
Understanding the health care system with University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
Each month, the AMA highlights institutions that are part of the AMA Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium to showcase their work with the consortium and innovations in medical education. Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium. AMA collaborates with medical education institutions to work on issues critical to transforming how...
MedCity News
High-touch, tech-enabled patient engagement + patient activation resolve barriers to accessing care
Healthcare decision-makers increasingly recognize that patients who are more actively involved in their personal health care will experience better health outcomes and incur lower costs. While there is broader understanding of the term “patient engagement” — strategies ranging from educating people about their conditions to involving them more fully in making decisions about their care – the term “patient activation” may be less understood.
KevinMD.com
Primary Care 2.0: new thinking and practice redesign
A patient of mine — we’ll call her Ruby — is a 79-year-old woman from the same part of rural Tennessee as my mother. Her recent successful experiences with treatment illustrate some of the themes that my colleagues and I encountered when we undertook an 18-month practice-design-thinking process. Let’s start with Ruby’s example and then dig into Primary Care 2.0.
News-Medical.net
Radiometer and Etiometry Announce Partnership to Enhance Neonatal Intensive Care Clinical Workflows and Patient care
Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, and Radiometer, a leading medical device company specializing in acute care testing solutions, today announced a new collaboration to enhance the clinical workflows in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The partnership pairs Etiometry’s platform to create a holistic view of...
MedicalXpress
Physicians debate CRC guidelines, available screening options for younger patients
In a new Annals of Internal Medicine "Beyond the Guidelines" feature, a primary care physician and a gastroenterologist discuss the recommendation to begin colorectal cancer (CRC) screening at age 45, review options for CRC screening, and discuss how to choose among the available options. All "Beyond the Guidelines" features are based on the Department of Medicine Grand Rounds at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston and include print, video, and educational components published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
AMA
U.S. health system must come to terms with its environmental impact
The U.S. health care sector is the second-largest industry contributing to landfill waste worldwide, and if it were its own country, it would be the 13th largest global greenhouse-gas emitter. This doesn’t just contribute to climate change; it also negatively affects the health of communities through solid, liquid and gas waste emissions—especially in historically marginalized communities where processing is concentrated.
P.volve Launches First-Ever Exercise Program for Women Undergoing In Vitro Fertilization and Other Assisted Reproduction Treatments
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness for women, announced today that it has launched Moving During Fertility Treatment, the first-ever exercise program designed for women undergoing ovarian stimulation and retrieval, part of the egg donation, egg freezing and in vitro fertilization process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005473/en/ Dani Coleman, Lead Trainer and Director of Instructor Training, and Maeve McEwan, P.volve Lead Trainer and Director of Programming for The Moving During Fertility Treatment series. (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage
New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
2minutemedicine.com
Collaborative home-based palliative care approach effective for heart failure patients
1. A regional collaborative, home-based palliative care (CHPC) program for heart failure (HF) patients was associated with 48% decrease in in-hospital death, with a number needed to treat of 3. 2. The CHPC program was also associated with shorter hospital stays, increased time to first hospital admission, and decreased rates...
Elle
Mental Health. Empowerment. Community.
Put simply, mental health is health. But for women and girls—especially those from marginalized communities—it’s an aspect of human health that continues to be underfunded and undervalued. For this year’s Global Mental Health Day on October 10th, the kate spade new york Social Impact Council is raising awareness of the importance between female empowerment and mental health—two issues that have historically been seen as separate, but are in fact very interconnected. The Council is an inspiring lineup of women activists, each with unique backgrounds, who are focused on initiatives that work toward one overarching belief: Good mental health is a fundamental right, and is now more than important than ever.
