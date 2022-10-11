TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Koble, a digital health and well-being platform for expecting and new parents, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Maple, a leading virtual care platform that provides on-demand access to healthcare providers. The collaboration is Koble’s largest partnership to date, and will expand access to digital healthcare for Canadian families. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005612/en/ Koble, a mobile health app supporting families through planning, pregnancy, postpartum, and return-to-work following parental leave, provides parents personalized guidance as they grow their family. Maple members will now have access to Koble’s evidence-based resources developed and curated by their clinical team that includes 16 types of interdisciplinary health professionals addressing the needs of the entire family.

