ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

So The Darkness Shall Be The Light! Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson

The sadness gone in a breeze. over valleys, lakes and fields. will once more take center stage. will disappear from the page. Humanity working together. making things alot better. Your worries will disappear,. when you have mind over matter. Focus on your inner being,. Let your problems scatter. So the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#The Nights#Autum
poemhunter.com

Fantasy World Of Dream! Poem by Ramesh T A

Slumbering situation of the climate takes all romantic world;. It is like floating in a sort of fantasy world with dizziness;. Everywhere an enjoyable silence creeps in Nature as wonder;. Only in dream such a situation one can witness or in movies!. Winter holiday will give wonderful opportunity to take...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

M Equals Ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe

Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared.) Meaning equals Ether times the mass of Cloud squared. What something means, like time and space is relative,. Meaning whatever anything meant to our prehistoric past,. Nobody knows today, so don't ask.
SCIENCE
poemhunter.com

Alternate Joy And Sorrow! Poem by Ramesh T A

Crows and squirrels have come, taken food and gone away. As the day has ended with evening and night have to come;. Whether all perform their respective duties or not, days fly;. New Year comes, gets old and goes away for new one to come!. New year comes with joy,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Silver City Poem by Vincent Manaiso

Day and night deep in my thoughts. Ages turning into centuries waiting for you my love. Loneliness and emptiness is now my daily bread. Oh being in the silver city with you is a pleasure. Coz of my love for you... Silver city here l come. Silver city, in heavens...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Moonlit Murders Poem by Buglet ~

Your teeth bared and your hands outstretched. A silver knife catches in the hazy light that the moon gives. You are so close your arms wrapped around my torso,. your breath fanning over me. Suddenly you are calm,. you are not angry or vengeful. Your face is smooth,. all the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Futility Poem by Scott Raikes

Six pounds to freedom, a tale long sense told. The tormented overzealous mind of man, just 6 pounds to end the pain. Allways right to the edge, self preservation will not permit me to cross. I need help to walk through that threshold, I alter my mind but I still cannot pass. Maybe God himself prevents me, maybe this is a dream. But I wake time and time again only to see the edge like a feverish nightmare. Maybe tomorrow.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Two Quarters Poem by Jim Yerman

A young boy walked into our bookstore…browsed a minute…then in a gesture beautiful and grand…said, "I just want to thank you…here's a tip." Then he put two quarters in my hand. He saiid, "This is just to thank you for all the things you do." The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Holy Baths Poem by Rm. Shanmugam Chettiar

Would wash away my sins, people say. I stopped going to the holy baths. Repentance releases forces of mercy. Would wash away the strains of sin, not sins. Repentance is good against sins. Resolution is good against sins. Doing sins and having holy dips. To wipe it out is foolery.
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

A Tireade Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

My wife asks me what I want, and suggests an electric bike. with three wheels: she refuses if I want a bike I have. Last year's birthday, I was invited out, and plenty of meat. but I ended up settling the bill. Sigh, and there is Christmas which I like...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy