So The Darkness Shall Be The Light! Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson
The sadness gone in a breeze. over valleys, lakes and fields. will once more take center stage. will disappear from the page. Humanity working together. making things alot better. Your worries will disappear,. when you have mind over matter. Focus on your inner being,. Let your problems scatter. So the...
Someone In The Moonlight Poem by Runa Pradhan
Reach out to you being agile. Shocked and sleep breaked. Unanswered and thought it's a nightmare.
Broke And Broken Poem by Rowland Howells Ibifiri Orumbie
I keep my head up, but it gets harder. 'Wrong' was once accepted as 'Rights'. I'll take that penny for my thoughts.
Soldier Poem by Dr Dillip K Swain
Packed his baggage in hurry. She closed her eyes in mortal pain. Only desired her son to open. A patriotic verse was drafted clear.
Fantasy World Of Dream! Poem by Ramesh T A
Slumbering situation of the climate takes all romantic world;. It is like floating in a sort of fantasy world with dizziness;. Everywhere an enjoyable silence creeps in Nature as wonder;. Only in dream such a situation one can witness or in movies!. Winter holiday will give wonderful opportunity to take...
A Rare Encounter Poem by Reza Raza
I didn't recognize him at first. Moon phases get tangled in the flames of confusion. Duality of known and unknown floats in the hidden mirror.
Gruelling Descent Poem by Satish Verma
The ethnic blood of undying pain. to forget the carnage of the sky. made hundreds of temples for you.
M Equals Ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe
Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared.) Meaning equals Ether times the mass of Cloud squared. What something means, like time and space is relative,. Meaning whatever anything meant to our prehistoric past,. Nobody knows today, so don't ask.
Alternate Joy And Sorrow! Poem by Ramesh T A
Crows and squirrels have come, taken food and gone away. As the day has ended with evening and night have to come;. Whether all perform their respective duties or not, days fly;. New Year comes, gets old and goes away for new one to come!. New year comes with joy,...
Speaker Poem by Chan Mongol
I am so so in my small world what I got. I know well that wiseguys dislike my philosophy.
Silver City Poem by Vincent Manaiso
Day and night deep in my thoughts. Ages turning into centuries waiting for you my love. Loneliness and emptiness is now my daily bread. Oh being in the silver city with you is a pleasure. Coz of my love for you... Silver city here l come. Silver city, in heavens...
Moonlit Murders Poem by Buglet ~
Your teeth bared and your hands outstretched. A silver knife catches in the hazy light that the moon gives. You are so close your arms wrapped around my torso,. your breath fanning over me. Suddenly you are calm,. you are not angry or vengeful. Your face is smooth,. all the...
Futility Poem by Scott Raikes
Six pounds to freedom, a tale long sense told. The tormented overzealous mind of man, just 6 pounds to end the pain. Allways right to the edge, self preservation will not permit me to cross. I need help to walk through that threshold, I alter my mind but I still cannot pass. Maybe God himself prevents me, maybe this is a dream. But I wake time and time again only to see the edge like a feverish nightmare. Maybe tomorrow.
Two Quarters Poem by Jim Yerman
A young boy walked into our bookstore…browsed a minute…then in a gesture beautiful and grand…said, "I just want to thank you…here's a tip." Then he put two quarters in my hand. He saiid, "This is just to thank you for all the things you do." The...
Examples Of Diving Into An Empty Pool Poem by Bryan Taplits
Or you'll be sweating-doing its effort-twice. But those bell-ringing times can leave one deaf from the chimes. You haven't trod on your future-path yet.
Holy Baths Poem by Rm. Shanmugam Chettiar
Would wash away my sins, people say. I stopped going to the holy baths. Repentance releases forces of mercy. Would wash away the strains of sin, not sins. Repentance is good against sins. Resolution is good against sins. Doing sins and having holy dips. To wipe it out is foolery.
A Tireade Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
My wife asks me what I want, and suggests an electric bike. with three wheels: she refuses if I want a bike I have. Last year's birthday, I was invited out, and plenty of meat. but I ended up settling the bill. Sigh, and there is Christmas which I like...
Either Or Poem by michael Smajda
I am eighty-seven, pushing ninety. Will I make it? I don't know. And if I don't, then, where I'll be-- Ashes in a box or six feet below!
