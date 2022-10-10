Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
A Rare Encounter Poem by Reza Raza
I didn't recognize him at first. Moon phases get tangled in the flames of confusion. Duality of known and unknown floats in the hidden mirror.
poemhunter.com
World's End Poem by Kewayne Wadley
And how it'd be the end all be all. Stretched out from one end to the other. But I didn't expect to feel anything.
poemhunter.com
London Poem by Vincent Manaiso
Behold a magnificent city. The proud of million souls. The centre of attraction. North, east, west, south and centre the majesty remain dorminance. Embracement of social values the promoter of feminism. The city of Equals.
poemhunter.com
Gruelling Descent Poem by Satish Verma
The ethnic blood of undying pain. to forget the carnage of the sky. made hundreds of temples for you.
Comments / 0