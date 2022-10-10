ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

London Poem by Vincent Manaiso

Behold a magnificent city. The proud of million souls. The centre of attraction. North, east, west, south and centre the majesty remain dorminance. Embracement of social values the promoter of feminism. The city of Equals.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy