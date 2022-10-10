Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
A Rare Encounter Poem by Reza Raza
I didn't recognize him at first. Moon phases get tangled in the flames of confusion. Duality of known and unknown floats in the hidden mirror.
poemhunter.com
Zen Shuts The Eyes Poem by Satish Verma
Silent to mend the disaster. the signs of hate to burn the flames. truth which sends you to hell.
poemhunter.com
M Equals Ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe
Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared.) Meaning equals Ether times the mass of Cloud squared. What something means, like time and space is relative,. Meaning whatever anything meant to our prehistoric past,. Nobody knows today, so don't ask.
poemhunter.com
Futility Poem by Scott Raikes
Six pounds to freedom, a tale long sense told. The tormented overzealous mind of man, just 6 pounds to end the pain. Allways right to the edge, self preservation will not permit me to cross. I need help to walk through that threshold, I alter my mind but I still cannot pass. Maybe God himself prevents me, maybe this is a dream. But I wake time and time again only to see the edge like a feverish nightmare. Maybe tomorrow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Ground Zero Poem by Rowland Howells Ibifiri Orumbie
I was stuck at ground Zero. Neck, it leaves you struggling to live. Is not made for one door.
poemhunter.com
Gruelling Descent Poem by Satish Verma
The ethnic blood of undying pain. to forget the carnage of the sky. made hundreds of temples for you.
poemhunter.com
The Moon At Full, So Bright This Morning Poem by Dennis Ryan
Wednesday morning, October 12,2022 at 6: 43 a.m. of a poem—it comes to that—the tall street light. and what to make of it today. Since daybreak... Kanosei 可能性 Potential. ポテンシャル We will see. The moon again at 7: 12...
poemhunter.com
A Tireade Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
My wife asks me what I want, and suggests an electric bike. with three wheels: she refuses if I want a bike I have. Last year's birthday, I was invited out, and plenty of meat. but I ended up settling the bill. Sigh, and there is Christmas which I like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
No Way, Jose Poem by michael Smajda
Oh, yes, they are as dumb as they come-- Politicians, and even more than some,. Thinking they are smarter than you and me. Expect us to vote for them faithfully.
poemhunter.com
Todo El Mundo, These Poems That Shelter So Many, Me, You, Perhaps, Todo El Mundo Poem by Dennis Ryan
Monday morning, October 3,2022 at 8: 40 a.m.; Wednesday morning, October 12,2022 at 7: 15 a.m. in a voicemail I just left for an old friend, my hopes. calling cards for years at a time, and when are you going. to learn that people, old friends, Karen, John, others. really...
poemhunter.com
Love And Separation Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
If some people say that they can't live without loving,. Don't dig out their hearts for getting monuments of love,
poemhunter.com
Materialism Is Realism Poem by Rm. Shanmugam Chettiar
Is the highest goal of life. Beg or borrow, live happily. Get or obtain, live happily. Happiness is meaning of life. Moral codes give way for pleasure. Now and then in the life struggle. Ergo, enjoy the life to the hilt. Indulge in pleasures that come the way. Hedonistic approach...
poemhunter.com
Fantasy World Of Dream! Poem by Ramesh T A
Slumbering situation of the climate takes all romantic world;. It is like floating in a sort of fantasy world with dizziness;. Everywhere an enjoyable silence creeps in Nature as wonder;. Only in dream such a situation one can witness or in movies!. Winter holiday will give wonderful opportunity to take...
poemhunter.com
Loving That Last Poem by Samuel A. Eyitayo
Loving That Last is an article about the importance of love and how it can help us through tough times. No matter what life throws our way, love always has the power to get us through. It can lift us up when we're feeling low, and it can help us see the good in people and situations when it's hard to find. Love is the most important thing in our lives, and it's worth fighting for.
poemhunter.com
Creativity Only Opens The Door To New World! Poem by Ramesh T A
Believing it could fetch a lot of salary, many youths study certain courses;. But not getting suitable jobs, they while away their time in games and others;. Instead had they concentrated in developing knowledge, they could do better;. Aim of life should be to fulfil desire, dream or ambition by...
poemhunter.com
To Charlotte, From T (A Long Overdue Message) Poem by Mary X
I came across a bunch of letters and photos the other day;. (although it is obviously impossible to properly try and think such a thing) in exactly the way you are (were) . it is the very essence of your being that I loved,. every fibre of your very existence,...
poemhunter.com
Alternate Joy And Sorrow! Poem by Ramesh T A
Crows and squirrels have come, taken food and gone away. As the day has ended with evening and night have to come;. Whether all perform their respective duties or not, days fly;. New Year comes, gets old and goes away for new one to come!. New year comes with joy,...
poemhunter.com
Ashtray Anecdote Poem by Ima Ryma
And both began smoking away. And lit a cigarette as well. With language spoken hot as hell. Two cigs snuffed out in my ash zone. Left the other smoking alone. The cafe tossed me long ago. No smoking allowed, doncha know!
poemhunter.com
People, The Flying Cranes Poem by Reza Raza
It's not only me- I See countless people - All around they are just flying. A flight of cranes fly with wings spread. He just flies the songs of the seagull in the wings of the sun.
Comments / 0