ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

M Equals Ec2 Poem by Richard Jarboe

Energy equals Mass times C (the speed of light squared.) Meaning equals Ether times the mass of Cloud squared. What something means, like time and space is relative,. Meaning whatever anything meant to our prehistoric past,. Nobody knows today, so don't ask.
SCIENCE
poemhunter.com

Futility Poem by Scott Raikes

Six pounds to freedom, a tale long sense told. The tormented overzealous mind of man, just 6 pounds to end the pain. Allways right to the edge, self preservation will not permit me to cross. I need help to walk through that threshold, I alter my mind but I still cannot pass. Maybe God himself prevents me, maybe this is a dream. But I wake time and time again only to see the edge like a feverish nightmare. Maybe tomorrow.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com

The Moon At Full, So Bright This Morning Poem by Dennis Ryan

Wednesday morning, October 12,2022 at 6: 43 a.m. of a poem—it comes to that—the tall street light. and what to make of it today. Since daybreak... Kanosei 可能性 Potential. ポテンシャル We will see. The moon again at 7: 12...
ASTRONOMY
poemhunter.com

A Tireade Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

My wife asks me what I want, and suggests an electric bike. with three wheels: she refuses if I want a bike I have. Last year's birthday, I was invited out, and plenty of meat. but I ended up settling the bill. Sigh, and there is Christmas which I like...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
poemhunter.com

Materialism Is Realism Poem by Rm. Shanmugam Chettiar

Is the highest goal of life. Beg or borrow, live happily. Get or obtain, live happily. Happiness is meaning of life. Moral codes give way for pleasure. Now and then in the life struggle. Ergo, enjoy the life to the hilt. Indulge in pleasures that come the way. Hedonistic approach...
ENTERTAINMENT
poemhunter.com

Fantasy World Of Dream! Poem by Ramesh T A

Slumbering situation of the climate takes all romantic world;. It is like floating in a sort of fantasy world with dizziness;. Everywhere an enjoyable silence creeps in Nature as wonder;. Only in dream such a situation one can witness or in movies!. Winter holiday will give wonderful opportunity to take...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Loving That Last Poem by Samuel A. Eyitayo

Loving That Last is an article about the importance of love and how it can help us through tough times. No matter what life throws our way, love always has the power to get us through. It can lift us up when we're feeling low, and it can help us see the good in people and situations when it's hard to find. Love is the most important thing in our lives, and it's worth fighting for.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Creativity Only Opens The Door To New World! Poem by Ramesh T A

Believing it could fetch a lot of salary, many youths study certain courses;. But not getting suitable jobs, they while away their time in games and others;. Instead had they concentrated in developing knowledge, they could do better;. Aim of life should be to fulfil desire, dream or ambition by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Alternate Joy And Sorrow! Poem by Ramesh T A

Crows and squirrels have come, taken food and gone away. As the day has ended with evening and night have to come;. Whether all perform their respective duties or not, days fly;. New Year comes, gets old and goes away for new one to come!. New year comes with joy,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Ashtray Anecdote Poem by Ima Ryma

And both began smoking away. And lit a cigarette as well. With language spoken hot as hell. Two cigs snuffed out in my ash zone. Left the other smoking alone. The cafe tossed me long ago. No smoking allowed, doncha know!
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy