Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — inspired as a child, she says, by the comics pages’ Brenda Starr — and she would go on to write for the New Yorker and the New York Times (where she founded the newspaper’s Harlem bureau), and to become a substitute anchor and national correspondent for “PBS NewsHour,” garnering two Emmys and a Peabody. She also spent more than a decade in South Africa as a reporter and bureau chief for NPR and CNN.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO