Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values

ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Georgia Senate Debate to be closed to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger Herschel Walker (R) are set to face off on the debate stage in October, but the debate will not be open to the public. Due to limited seating, no public tickets will be available but both candidates...
FBI Atlanta warns Georgians of international sextortion scheme

GEORGIA, USA — The FBI Atlanta warned Georgians of a global child exploitation scheme in a tweet Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska recently charged a man from Bangladesh for his role in operating the enterprise. According to federal court documents, the man used Snapchat,...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker should do a ‘virtual withdrawal’ from his Senate race

Herschel Walker should announce he will forswear service in the Senate — but with a twist. Start with this, though: It is long past time for national and state Republicans and Walker himself to admit he has ethically disqualified himself from public service. It was already pushing the limits of forbearance for someone to run as a Christian conservative while having fathered three children out of wedlock, all to different women, years after beginning to repeatedly blast other men who create fatherless homes.
Athens republicans host Jody Hice, talk upcoming election

The Clarke County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Monday night alongside special guest Congressman Jody Hice, Rep. Houston Gaines and Cshanyse Allen, president of the Inner East Athens Neighborhood Association. This was their last gathering prior to the Nov. 8 general election. The meeting began with the CCRP...
Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — inspired as a child, she says, by the comics pages’ Brenda Starr — and she would go on to write for the New Yorker and the New York Times (where she founded the newspaper’s Harlem bureau), and to become a substitute anchor and national correspondent for “PBS NewsHour,” garnering two Emmys and a Peabody. She also spent more than a decade in South Africa as a reporter and bureau chief for NPR and CNN.
