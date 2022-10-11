ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area

Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
