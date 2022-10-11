Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction. There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend. Two People Shot...
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
I-70 reopens after semi fire
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 is back open after a semi fire.
How To Get Rid of Hazardous Waste in Grand Junction Colorado
Getting rid of hazardous waste in Grand Junction is not as difficult as you might think. It's very possible you have hazardous waste items hanging around your residence and property because you aren't exactly sure what to do with them. You may not even be exactly sure what constitutes hazardous waste.
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live
Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To: Part II
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
basinnow.com
Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area
Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
Host the Perfect Pool Party at this Two-Story Fruita, Colorado Retreat
There is a home in Fruita that just went up for sale over on J 6/10 Road not far from Rim Rock Elementary. On the outskirts of town sits home on six acres with everything you need to have a blast out by the pool. This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is...
Popular Grand Junction Dog Park Sections Closing For the Season
Grand Junction dogs will be looking for alternative places for recreation over the next several months. First of all, the bad news. Two sections of the Dog Park at Las Colonias will be closing on October 10 and can't be used again until June of next year. The good news is two sections will remain open.
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
Grand Junction’s Least Expensive House Makes For Funny Listing
When was the last time you read a Grand Junction, Colorado property description featuring words like "funky"? This house is currently the least expensive property on the market in Grand Junction, and it deserves a look. The listing agent had some fun with this one. The property's description comes with...
Grand Junction Colorado Locations We All Think Are Haunted
Ghost walks in the fall are a great way to get a fun history lesson about Grand Junction and the surrounding areas. During tours like these, you'll wander past some of the oldest buildings in Grand Junction. On the right night, you may even encounter a few ghosts. Is there...
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton headline 2023 Country Jam lineup
MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!. The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction. The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan...
Photos from Grand Junction Colorado’s High School Band Showcase
Several Grand Junction and Western Colorado high school marching bands came together to literally knock it out of the park. Take a look at eight area school marching bands performing at last night's Grand Valley Showcase at Stocker Stadium. To say the performances were extraordinary would be a major understatement....
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
