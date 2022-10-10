ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
storyboardmemphis.org

When it comes to parenting trends, who’s right and who’s wrong?

From bookstore shelves to TikTok, tips and tricks for parents are everywhere we look. Which is great, because children don’t come with instructions, and it’s completely normal for us as parents to feel uncertain and to question our parenting skills. The desire to share parenting experiences and advice...
psychologytoday.com

How to Discover True Connection

Maintaining connection to other human beings greatly improves one's chances of resilience and survival. Chemistry primarily occurs when two people can share facial expressions, hand gestures, smiles, and tears. It can be easier to make closer friendships as people get older and discover what is important to them and who...
brewingwriter.com

Atomic Habits Book Club Questions

This blog post contains affiliate links, no extra cost to you, thank you for your support!. Atomic Habits is one of the most popular self-help book, often a recommended read by not only those in the field of science and psychology but also productivity gurus. In this guide, you’ll find...
iheart.com

These 5 Habits Have Been Wiped Out By The Internet!

Ok so there's no question that the internet has made life easier. It's definitely made my life easier but it's crazy to think about how much we rely on the internet for!. And because we rely on the internet so much, it has wiped out a lot of personal habits, some of which might have been time-consuming but also kind of fun.
psychologytoday.com

Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy

Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
SheKnows

Lizzo Just Shared an Important Reminder About a Common Misconception in Wellness Culture

Lizzo thinks it’s about damn time we stop conflating wellness with weight loss. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning singer got candid about her mental and physical health. She’s had quite the banner year, launching her shapewear brand, Yitty, in April; releasing her critically acclaimed album Special in July; and announcing her forthcoming HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo, earlier this week. But fame is no substitute for holistic self-care. In fact, prioritizing your health and wellness is arguably even more crucial the busier you get. “I lead a very healthy lifestyle — mentally, spiritually, I try to...
psychologytoday.com

Could You Have an Internet Addiction?

The Internet is a marvelous tool that allows us to connect to others, access a world of information, and order pizza at all hours of the day or night. However, excessive use of the Internet can lead to a form of compulsive behavior that can significantly interfere with your daily life.
TheConversationAU

Social media use and poor wellbeing feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are 3 ways to avoid getting stuck

We often hear about the negative impacts of social media on our wellbeing, but we don’t usually think of it the other way round – whereby how we feel may impact how we use social media. In a recent study, my colleagues and I investigated the relationship between social media use and wellbeing in more than 7,000 adults across four years, using survey responses from the longitudinal New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study. We found social media use and wellbeing impact each other. Poorer wellbeing – specifically higher psychological distress and lower life satisfaction – predicted higher social media use one...
