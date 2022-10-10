Read full article on original website
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Eater
The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan
Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
NBC New York
Little Island NYC: Where Is It? Can I Park There? Is It Really Free? And More to Know
Little Island made its highly anticipated New York City debut last year, offering dazzling, free views and ample entertainment to the public who visit the park, which floats on the Hudson River. The 2.4-acre public playground aims to bond nature and art and is part of Hudson River Park --...
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York
Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
anash.org
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport
Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About
New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
Murphy warns Port Authority — don’t cut Jersey projects if congestion pricing goes through
A letter from Gov. Phil Murphy to the Port Authority about New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan comes with a stern warning to the bi-state agency – don’t cut New Jersey projects if revenue drops. A copy of the Oct. 11 letter, obtained by NJ Advance Media,...
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price
Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
hudsontv.com
Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Sues Edgewater’s Admiral’s Walk Condominium Assoc. Over Blocked Walkway
Photo Credits: Don Stitzenberg, HRWC Inc., Apartments.com & prgpowerrealtygroup.com. The Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Inc. brought legal action this week against the Admiral’s Walk Condominium Association, Inc. in Bergen County Court to gain access to the waterfront for the general public as required under New Jersey’s public trust doctrine (“PTD”).
