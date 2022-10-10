Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.

