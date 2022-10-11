Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
All eyes on Caribbean system that could become Tropical Storm Julia
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
25 Dead, 52 Missing: Heavy Rains Caused Five Rivers to Flood Parts of Venezuela
Five rivers in central Venezuela flooded as a result of the heavy rains, leaving at least 25 people dead and 52 people missing, Citizen Security Vice President Remigio Ceballos stated in a televised address on Sunday evening. According to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez earlier in the day, the rain on...
RELATED PEOPLE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Venezuela floods kill at least 25 after heavy rains
TEJERIAS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - At least 25 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, Citizen Security Vice President Remigio Ceballos said Sunday evening in a televised address.
Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico
SAN SALVADOR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from storm Julia rose to at least 25 on Monday, officials said, with most victims in El Salvador and Guatemala, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rain on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean; likely to hit Central America as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday morning in the southern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn in Gulf off Mexico coast
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Karl began to make a turn off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Wednesday. The storm is expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late...
Venezuela floods kill 25 after month’s worth of rain falls in eight hours
At least 25 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the government said. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the town of Tejerias, 67km south-west of the capital, Caracas, damaging businesses and farmland, according to the vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains
Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Suggest Tropical Storm Julia Could Impact East Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico
Forecasts reported that Tropical Storm Julia could extend its impact on the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Julia is downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its wind intensity. Weather agencies have been monitoring the developments of tropical storm Julia, which formed over the Caribbean Sea on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Tropical Storm Julia set to become a hurricane soon, forecast to make Nicaragua landfall
UPDATE:Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane around 7 p.m. Saturday while passing near the Colombian islands of San Andres and Providencia. Tropical Storm Julia is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon as it rushes through the Caribbean Sea toward a Nicaragua landfall this weekend. The system,...
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
Tropical Storm Julia pounded the coast of El Salvador on Monday, causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.
Julia makes landfall as Category 1 storm in Nicaragua, brings "life-threatening" flooding
Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, though its winds had dipped to tropical storm force of 50 mph by the evening as it pushed across Nicaragua.
Hurricane Julia Hits Central America, 25 Reported Dead
Following Hurricane Julia’s impact in Central America, it has been reported that at least 25 people have died as a result of the storm’s destruction. According to U.S. News, officials have reported that most of the victims of Hurricane Julia are in El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. The storm hit El Salvador and dropped heavy rain. Among the 10 Salvadorans killed were five soldiers. More Ethan 1,000 people were evacuated.
Hurricane Julia leaves a path of destruction through Central America
The fifth Atlantic hurricane of the year made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm on Sunday. Hurricane Julia subsequently moved through Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, dumping torrential rain, unleashing damaging winds, and sparking landslides. By Monday, the system had disintegrated into a tropical depression, but the storm continued to wreak havoc on Central America and parts of Mexico until it dissipated Monday night.
Hurricane Julia smashes into Nicaragua, bringing floods and damage as it moves over Central America
Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua over the weekend as strong winds, heavy rain and local flooding hit the country, shutting off power in areas as some residents pre-emptively evacuated to shelters.The storm system is now moving out into the Pacific Ocean but will still bring severe weather to parts of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico early this week.“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across Central America today,” warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).By Saturday night, Julia had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it passed over San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0