ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

All eyes on Caribbean system that could become Tropical Storm Julia

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#El Salvador#Guatemala#Colombia#Honduras#Salvadoran
WRAL News

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn in Gulf off Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Karl began to make a turn off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Wednesday. The storm is expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) late...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Venezuela floods kill 25 after month’s worth of rain falls in eight hours

At least 25 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the government said. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the town of Tejerias, 67km south-west of the capital, Caracas, damaging businesses and farmland, according to the vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains

Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Hurricane Julia Hits Central America, 25 Reported Dead

Following Hurricane Julia’s impact in Central America, it has been reported that at least 25 people have died as a result of the storm’s destruction. According to U.S. News, officials have reported that most of the victims of Hurricane Julia are in El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. The storm hit El Salvador and dropped heavy rain. Among the 10 Salvadorans killed were five soldiers. More Ethan 1,000 people were evacuated.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Hurricane Julia leaves a path of destruction through Central America

The fifth Atlantic hurricane of the year made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm on Sunday. Hurricane Julia subsequently moved through Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, dumping torrential rain, unleashing damaging winds, and sparking landslides. By Monday, the system had disintegrated into a tropical depression, but the storm continued to wreak havoc on Central America and parts of Mexico until it dissipated Monday night.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Julia smashes into Nicaragua, bringing floods and damage as it moves over Central America

Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua over the weekend as strong winds, heavy rain and local flooding hit the country, shutting off power in areas as some residents pre-emptively evacuated to shelters.The storm system is now moving out into the Pacific Ocean but will still bring severe weather to parts of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico early this week.“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across Central America today,” warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).By Saturday night, Julia had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it passed over San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
ENVIRONMENT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy