KSLA
Bossier man arrested for allegedly shooting at his father
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a family member, then leading police on a manhunt, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Joseph Gatlin, 28, was captured the evening of Oct. 10 at Highway 614 and Chandler Road. The gun he reportedly...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
KTBS
3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver arrested despite false name
A motorist’s attempt to conceal his identity to avoid arrest failed Monday morning when he was stopped by Ruston Police. Reuben Bridges, 40, of Ruston was stopped when an officer clocked him traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. During the stop, Bridges gave his name as Ruben Clemons several times, stating he did not have a driver’s license and a records check showed no license for that name. However, a check of his date of birth and social security number matched the name of Ruben D. Bridges.
KSLA
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:30 a.m., they got a dispatch call about a vehicle stolen from the 200 block of N Cypress Street within the city limits of Hallsville. The police department there responded, and the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, was entered into the state and national information computer system.
KSLA
Bossier police seeks identity of man wanted in vehicle burglary
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary that took place at a busy Bossier City club. Police got the call on Oct. 6 from the victim, who reported someone broke into her vehicle in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse, bank cards and other items were stolen.
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating 4 late-night shootings, 3 fatally wounded
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were four shootings late Tuesday night in four Shreveport neighborhoods, three victims were fatally wounded, and one is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were first called to the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers and EMS...
KSLA
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
westcentralsbest.com
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
ktalnews.com
2 arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager. CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led...
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
Bossier Car Burglars Sought By Crime Stoppers
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. The subject (pictured) along with another black male (not pictured) were caught breaking into several vehicles outside the Northgate of Barksdale Air-force base. The Burglaries occurred around Winchester Dr. And Jefferson Place.
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
cenlanow.com
Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
bossierpress.com
Five Deputies Promoted
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
