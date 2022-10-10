ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luis Diaz injury update: Latest on Liverpool star and timeline for return after coming off against Arsenal

By Joshua Thomas
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#League Cup#Reds#Colombian
NBC Sports

Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options

Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds. Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ng-sportingnews.com

What Barcelona need to advance to Champions League Round of 16 in 2022/23

A enthralling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Matchday 4 of the group stage has left Barcelona clinging on to slim hope of progressing to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season. Xavi's side have won just one of their first four games in Group C to leave...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Liverpool Stat Which Will Give Manchester City A Huge Advantage

Manchester City and Liverpool went right down to the wire last season as they battled it out for the Premier League title. On the last day of the campaign, it looked like The Reds would snatch the title away from City as Aston Villa went two nil up at The Etihad however Pep Guardiola's side managed to make an astonishing comeback with Ilkay Gundogan scoring the winner to make sure the title did not go to Merseyside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘Incredible’ Liverpool star set for first start since May v Rangers

Just when Liverpool had thought their fortunes with injuries had been improving, the sidelining of Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz at Arsenal proved otherwise. It will, however, likely hand a big opportunity to Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline with the ‘incredible’ (Jose Enrique was quoted...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy