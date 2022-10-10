Luis Diaz injury update: Latest on Liverpool star and timeline for return after coming off against Arsenal

Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team
The former Reds midfielder claimed Liverpool need a "spark", something Klopp hasn't taken too kindly to
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Yardbarker
Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.
Alisson - 6 The Brazilian was quite badly compromised for the Rangers opening goal. Besides conceding it was a relatively quiet yet sound game from him, some nice footwork and distribution too. Joe Gomez - 6 A game of two halves for Gomez, perhaps too wide for Arfield's goal and...
Twitter Reacts: Full-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
Liverpool edged closer to Uefa Champions League qualification this evening after a 7-1 thrashing over Rangers, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the result
Report: Liverpool Competing With Arsenal and Juventus For Perfect Jurgen Klopp Midfielder
According to a report from a major Spanish news source Liverpool will join Arsenal and Juventus in the race to sign versatile midfielder and USA International Yunus Musah.
NBC Sports
Rangers vs Liverpool: How to watch, team news, lineup options
Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds. Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
Yardbarker
Liverpool's Forwards On Form: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino
Darwin Nunez has finally found some goalscoring form, with it coming along with a much needed Mohamed Salah hattrick and Roberto Firmino double. It is a promising sign for Liverpool fans but it will not be the forwards they are concerned about but the midfield instead. The Reds thumped Rangers...
ng-sportingnews.com
Barcelona out of Champions League again? Group stage elimination scenarios for Blaugrana
Barcelona needed a win against Inter Milan in their Matchday 4 showdown at the Camp Nou, but they could only draw and nearly lost, leaving them on the cusp of group stage elimination in the Champions League for the second straight season. The Blaugrana could only muster a 3-3 draw,...
ng-sportingnews.com
What Barcelona need to advance to Champions League Round of 16 in 2022/23
A enthralling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Matchday 4 of the group stage has left Barcelona clinging on to slim hope of progressing to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season. Xavi's side have won just one of their first four games in Group C to leave...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah's goal as Liverpool make it 4-1 at the Ibrox, sending Rangers out of the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Liverpool Stat Which Will Give Manchester City A Huge Advantage
Manchester City and Liverpool went right down to the wire last season as they battled it out for the Premier League title. On the last day of the campaign, it looked like The Reds would snatch the title away from City as Aston Villa went two nil up at The Etihad however Pep Guardiola's side managed to make an astonishing comeback with Ilkay Gundogan scoring the winner to make sure the title did not go to Merseyside.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Former Liverpool Forward Urges Liverpool To Go After Red Hot Gabriel Martinelli
Former Liverpool and England footballer Emile Heskey has highlighted Gabriel Martinelli as a potential transfer target for Jurgen Klopp.
Yardbarker
‘Mortifying’ – BBC pundit says Liverpool attacker finally has mojo back after Rangers demolition
Liverpool fans may still be somewhat nervous ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, though they’ll have every reason to feel more excited after witnessing the ‘mortifying’ seven-goal demolition job of Rangers. Mo Salah, in particular, shone at the Ibrox with Tom English claiming...
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
Yardbarker
‘Incredible’ Liverpool star set for first start since May v Rangers
Just when Liverpool had thought their fortunes with injuries had been improving, the sidelining of Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz at Arsenal proved otherwise. It will, however, likely hand a big opportunity to Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline with the ‘incredible’ (Jose Enrique was quoted...
