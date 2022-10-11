ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Shore News Network

Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton

Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
WPG Talk Radio

Former NJ Track Star Found Shot to Death Inside Car on Trenton Street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Ewing Man Killed In Trenton Identified As 25 Year Old Male

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police say at approximately 9:25 p.m. Trenton police were dispatched to the. rear of a residence in the 300 block of Ellis Avenue for a Shot Spotter activation for. multiple rounds. Prior to Trenton patrol officers responding, Ewing police officers were in. the area of Princeton and...
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Trenton afternoon on Sunday, Oct 9, authorities said. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation in the first block of Ewing Street found Daquan Brown lying on the ground at Kersey Alley with a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 3:10 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.
allaroundpennsauken.com

Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
CBS Philly

Gunman caught on camera firing shots that killed bystander: Norristown police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in Norristown was caught on camera. Now, police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.Police say the gunman in the video fired at least eight shots in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Friday.47-year-old Anthony Vitelli was hit in the chest and killed.Investigators do not believe he was the intended target.They say the suspect was aiming toward a group of people on a  nearby corner.A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in this case.
