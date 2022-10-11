Read full article on original website
Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton
Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former NJ Track Star Found Shot to Death Inside Car on Trenton Street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Ewing Man Killed In Trenton Identified As 25 Year Old Male
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police say at approximately 9:25 p.m. Trenton police were dispatched to the. rear of a residence in the 300 block of Ellis Avenue for a Shot Spotter activation for. multiple rounds. Prior to Trenton patrol officers responding, Ewing police officers were in. the area of Princeton and...
Police: Driver who pointed gun during road rage incident on Camden County street arrested
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A road rage incident could have turned violent after police say a driver pulled a gun in Gloucester Township this past weekend. Police responded to reports of an "erratic" driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim told police...
Driver Pointed Gun In South Jersey Road Rage Incident: Police
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window...
2nd arrest made in shooting near Roxborough High School; suspect identified
A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.
1 dead after Paterson police officer attempts to stop alleged carjacking in Paterson, New Jersey
A man is dead after being shot by a Paterson police officer in an alleged carjacking Monday afternoon.
Passaic, NJ 19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old
PASSAIC — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing that left a teenager dead and another injured over the weekend. John E. Martinez, of Passaic, was arrested without incident on Oct. 10 in the area of Grove Street and Broadway. According to police,...
33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Trenton afternoon on Sunday, Oct 9, authorities said. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation in the first block of Ewing Street found Daquan Brown lying on the ground at Kersey Alley with a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 3:10 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Trenton, NJ shooting victim remembered as young track star
Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, collecting surveillance video as they look for answers in the killing of 25-year-old Daveigh Brook.
Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.
Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male
Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
Teen from Marlton, NJ, Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot in Pennsauken
A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was shot this past weekend in Pennsauken. Authorities say the shooting took place just before noon Saturday in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue. The teen, from Marlton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported...
Man stabbed at Bertucci's restaurant in Delaware County, suspect in custody, police say
DELAWARE COUNY - Police are on the scene of a stabbing incident at a popular Italian-American restaurant chain in Delaware County. A man was reportedly stabbed at the Bertucci's on West Lancaster Avenue in Radnor Township Tuesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not...
Gunman caught on camera firing shots that killed bystander: Norristown police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in Norristown was caught on camera. Now, police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.Police say the gunman in the video fired at least eight shots in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Friday.47-year-old Anthony Vitelli was hit in the chest and killed.Investigators do not believe he was the intended target.They say the suspect was aiming toward a group of people on a nearby corner.A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in this case.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
