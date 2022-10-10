As it did for the girls, The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the statewide brackets for all three divisions of the upcoming Boys Soccer Tournament this week. Jerome, Jonathan Alder and Marysville all earned home matches with their play on the pitch this year, while Fairbanks must hop on the bus to play its opening round match. North Union did not field a boys soccer team this fall.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO