MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys soccer district tournament results, schedules
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there are several marquee matchups about to kickoff tonight. Below is a look at the opening-round results so far, the upcoming matchups tonight and what the potential matchups in next week’s semifinal rounds might be.
unioncountydailydigital.com
JA, Jerome and Marysville Earn Home Matches In Boys Soccer Tourney
As it did for the girls, The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the statewide brackets for all three divisions of the upcoming Boys Soccer Tournament this week. Jerome, Jonathan Alder and Marysville all earned home matches with their play on the pitch this year, while Fairbanks must hop on the bus to play its opening round match. North Union did not field a boys soccer team this fall.
West Branch girls soccer claims ninth consecutive Eastern Buckeye Conference title
BELOIT ― The state-ranked West Branch girls soccer team wrapped up an undefeated season and its ninth league championship on Wednesday night with a convincing 7-0 win over visiting Carrollton. "It feels really good to win the EBC again. This is always one of the goals that we set...
North suspends football season, cancels final two games
North football is done for the season a week-and-a-half early. North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart confirmed Tuesday night that the Vikings will not play their final two games of the season due to lack of healthy and eligible players. ...
WIAA girls tennis: Jefferson's Niebler, Dehnert win first round match at state tournament 6-0, 7-5
MADISON—Winning a match at the state tournament is no easy task. Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler and freshman Maddie Dehnert were up to the task on Thursday, earning a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Niebler and Dehnert, seeded seventh and now 13-1 on the season, got past The Prairie School duo of senior Jaclyn Palmen and...
Up North Voice
Ogemaw Heights High School varsity teams
(l-r) Karlie Schlaire, Jenna Distelrath, Li’lee Scott, Jade Mather, Madison David, Jenise Lavdar, Savannah Oswald, Annabelle David, Brooklynn Schwannecke, Kacee Haggadone, and Pamela Venable. Varsity Football. Back (l-r): TJ Bailey, Jack Fachting, Ty Neubecker, Coach Kyle Kartes, Conner Kopytek, Andrew Christner, Joseph Bak, Coach Ken McClusky, Gavin Raymond, Nik...
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs
Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths. The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year. Fort Loramie, Minster, New...
Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states
RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
These Greater Lansing girls golf teams and individuals are competing in the MHSAA state finals
Here is a look at the girls golfers and teams from Greater Lansing who will be in action at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship tournaments this weekend across the state. DIVISION 1. At Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. Team. ▶ Okemos: The No. 10-ranked Wolves are once...
MLive.com
See who finished atop the leaderboard for 2022 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Kiera Inda set out to be Bay County’s best. And the John Glenn junior accomplished that mission with one big day and one big season. Inda won medalist honors in the Bay County Championship in September and now is crowned the Bay County scoring champ with her season-long average.
