Soccer

MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys soccer district tournament results, schedules

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there are several marquee matchups about to kickoff tonight. Below is a look at the opening-round results so far, the upcoming matchups tonight and what the potential matchups in next week’s semifinal rounds might be.
MUSKEGON, MI
unioncountydailydigital.com

JA, Jerome and Marysville Earn Home Matches In Boys Soccer Tourney

As it did for the girls, The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the statewide brackets for all three divisions of the upcoming Boys Soccer Tournament this week. Jerome, Jonathan Alder and Marysville all earned home matches with their play on the pitch this year, while Fairbanks must hop on the bus to play its opening round match. North Union did not field a boys soccer team this fall.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Daily Jefferson County Union

WIAA girls tennis: Jefferson's Niebler, Dehnert win first round match at state tournament 6-0, 7-5

MADISON—Winning a match at the state tournament is no easy task. Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler and freshman Maddie Dehnert were up to the task on Thursday, earning a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Niebler and Dehnert, seeded seventh and now 13-1 on the season, got past The Prairie School duo of senior Jaclyn Palmen and...
JEFFERSON, WI
Up North Voice

Ogemaw Heights High School varsity teams

(l-r) Karlie Schlaire, Jenna Distelrath, Li’lee Scott, Jade Mather, Madison David, Jenise Lavdar, Savannah Oswald, Annabelle David, Brooklynn Schwannecke, Kacee Haggadone, and Pamela Venable. Varsity Football. Back (l-r): TJ Bailey, Jack Fachting, Ty Neubecker, Coach Kyle Kartes, Conner Kopytek, Andrew Christner, Joseph Bak, Coach Ken McClusky, Gavin Raymond, Nik...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Sidney Daily News

Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs

Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths. The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year. Fort Loramie, Minster, New...
SIDNEY, OH
Taunton Daily Gazette

Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states

RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
TAUNTON, MA
