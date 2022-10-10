ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing

Paul Finebaum thinks Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could reach the end of the road this weekend. Appearing Monday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t 247Sports), the college football analyst predicted the SEC program will fire Harsin if the team doesn't play well against Ole Miss this Saturday.
The Spun

Look: Simulated College Football BCS Rankings Are Out

College football's BCS era feels like so long ago, but simulated standings are still calculated with that metric for fun. On Monday, BCSKnowHow.com released its first BCS rankings of the year. Noting, "Seven of the eight all-time [College Football Playoff] champs are represented in the top four of the first...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation

Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
The Spun

Joel Klatt Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

Ohio State is ranked second in the AP top 25 and third in the Coaches Poll, but FOX Sports' Joel Klatt thinks the Buckeyes are the best the nation has to offer. Klatt explained on his show today that his OSU team reminds him of the 2019 group that lost in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes' offense is tops in the country, but it is the Ohio State defense that has caught Klatt's eye.
The Spun

ESPN College Football Analyst Predicts Matt Rhule's Next Job

Now that Matt Rhule's tenure in the NFL is over, many are expecting the former Baylor and Temple head coach to jump right back into the college ranks. Not so fast, says ESPN's Greg McElroy. This afternoon, McElroy tweeted Rhule will be in "no hurry" to jump on any opportunity and predicted he will actually be doing television work come next fall.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers' coaching candidate list

The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the 10 worst teams in college football, according to CBS Sports

Deservedly so, the best college football teams in the country get the most national attention. Winning brings good things with it and as we learned with Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, not doing so can cost you your job. There’s also an argument to make that being bad — and even historically bad — attracts a few eyeballs as well. Both ends of the spectrum are fun to discuss, although we all know which side fans prefer to be on. Here at about the midway point of the season, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli dropped his bottom 25 college football rankings, bringing even more...
On3.com

INTEL: Recruiting update for four-star Zayden High

Zayden High is the No. 55 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks playing for the JL3 program during Nike’s Peach Jam. He also knocked down 1.0 three per game during the event. High seemingly burst out of nowhere...
