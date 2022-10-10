Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire for post-game comments about 'backup QB' Haynes King.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His College Football Playoff National Title Pick
After Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as the betting favorites to win this year's National Championship game. While plenty of people are high on the undefeated Big Ten squad, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum still believes college football dominance lies within the SEC.
Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing
Paul Finebaum thinks Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin could reach the end of the road this weekend. Appearing Monday on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t 247Sports), the college football analyst predicted the SEC program will fire Harsin if the team doesn't play well against Ole Miss this Saturday.
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Major College Football Upset This Weekend
Stephen A. Smith has long talked glowingly about Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. But this weekend, he thinks the Crimson Tide could be in danger of losing for the first time this season. The ESPN sports talk personality said on "First Take" Wednesday that, if quarterback Bryce Young ...
Look: Simulated College Football BCS Rankings Are Out
College football's BCS era feels like so long ago, but simulated standings are still calculated with that metric for fun. On Monday, BCSKnowHow.com released its first BCS rankings of the year. Noting, "Seven of the eight all-time [College Football Playoff] champs are represented in the top four of the first...
College Football World Reacts To Hugh Freeze Speculation
Following a rough start to the season, the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Brian Harsin. Now the program is in search of yet another head coach and one name is trending. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was brought up by CBS college football analyst Barrett Sallee. "Here's the...
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
Joel Klatt Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team
Ohio State is ranked second in the AP top 25 and third in the Coaches Poll, but FOX Sports' Joel Klatt thinks the Buckeyes are the best the nation has to offer. Klatt explained on his show today that his OSU team reminds him of the 2019 group that lost in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes' offense is tops in the country, but it is the Ohio State defense that has caught Klatt's eye.
ESPN College Football Analyst Predicts Matt Rhule's Next Job
Now that Matt Rhule's tenure in the NFL is over, many are expecting the former Baylor and Temple head coach to jump right back into the college ranks. Not so fast, says ESPN's Greg McElroy. This afternoon, McElroy tweeted Rhule will be in "no hurry" to jump on any opportunity and predicted he will actually be doing television work come next fall.
Four-star 2023 offensive lineman decommits from Michigan State
The Spartans have lost one of their four-star commitments at a position of dire need...
College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23
Projecting every bowl and playoff games for 2022-23 college football season.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
No. 1 overall prospect, top Kentucky target DJ Wagner signs with Nike
247Sports Composite No. 1 overall prospect, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard and top Kentucky recruiting target DJ Wagner has signed with Nike, the company announced Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Wagner was one of five athletes to sign with...
Ranking the 10 worst teams in college football, according to CBS Sports
Deservedly so, the best college football teams in the country get the most national attention. Winning brings good things with it and as we learned with Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, not doing so can cost you your job. There’s also an argument to make that being bad — and even historically bad — attracts a few eyeballs as well. Both ends of the spectrum are fun to discuss, although we all know which side fans prefer to be on. Here at about the midway point of the season, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli dropped his bottom 25 college football rankings, bringing even more...
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
INTEL: Recruiting update for four-star Zayden High
Zayden High is the No. 55 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks playing for the JL3 program during Nike’s Peach Jam. He also knocked down 1.0 three per game during the event. High seemingly burst out of nowhere...
