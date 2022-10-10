Read full article on original website
Eugen “Gene” David Williams
Eugen “Gene” David Williams, 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Gene was born o April 24, 1939 in Los Angeles California to Jeanne Frank Williams and LuPrele Roberts. Gene worked as part of the Coast Guard in the United...
LISTEN: Several motions discussed in Chad Daybell hearing
ST. ANTHONY — Several motions were discussed in the Chad Daybell case Thursday morning. Cameras were not allowed in the hearing but EastIdahoNews.com has obtained audio provided by Fremont County Courts. You can listen to the entire hearing in the video player above. Read more about what happened during...
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Celebrate the potato harvest with dinner and dancing at Rexburg’s ‘Oktuberfest’
REXBURG — Imagine live bluegrass music, dancing, food and games on a beautiful, temperate autumn day on the grounds of one of Rexburg’s oldest and most cherished sites. The Rexburg Cultural Arts Department and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce hope that’s a winning formula for a burgeoning tradition they’re calling “Oktuberfest.” The play on words combines traditional fall harvest, Oktoberfest-type festivities with a celebration of the potato (or “tuber”) industry in the Upper Valley.
Looking back: Men fined for selling ‘wormy fruit’ and well-known citizen suffers strange brain malady
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A fruit inspector filed complaints against two people after finding worms in pear boxes at a grocery store. The Rigby Star...
Why pink badges this October are extra special for a local sheriff’s office
BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own. Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.
Investigators ask for help finding teenager missing since Friday
The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway Friday evening. Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area...
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Blackfoot Animal Shelter takes in rescues from Hurricane Ian
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is doing its part to help dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The shelter welcomed nine large-breed dogs over the weekend. Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida on Sept. 28. Since then, the area has had an urgent need to place thousands of animals.
New Pocatello clinical pharmacy aims to treat as well as educate
POCATELLO — A pharmacy that fills prescriptions for education too officially opened Wednesday. The Snell’s Pharmacy Shop Clinical and Diabetes Center has been operational for a year. Clinical pharmacist and Snell’s instructor Debbie Marchetti told EastIdahoNews.com that the goal of a clinical pharmacy is to fill a gap...
Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant
POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
Deputies still are looking for runaway teen, encourage the public to come forward with info
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies have recovered the red Jeep Cherokee Korbyn was last seen driving in the area of Chasewood Drive and Trailwood Drive in Ammon and believe she was with it around 6 p.m. Friday.
Legislative candidate from Pocatello returns haircut expenditures after complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with...
Two sheriff sergeants presented with Law Enforcement Purple Hearts after being shot in line of duty
BLACKFOOT — Two local sergeants are being recognized with special law enforcement awards for their bravery after being shot in the line of duty. Patrol Sgt. Todd Howell and Detective Sgt. Chad Kent with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were both presented with a Law Enforcement Purple Heart and ribbon last week. They additionally received a plaque of recognition that was signed by the national president of the American Police Hall of Fame.
Queensrÿche to perform live in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9. Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP “Queensrÿche.” They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of “Rage for Order”, Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s.
Detours planned Wednesday night on I-86 in Pocatello area
POCATELLO — Beginning Wednesday evening at approximately 8 p.m. paint crews will be restriping the ramp from I-86 to I-15 southbound. Work will continue through the night and will end at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning. During the restriping work, the ramp will be closed and southbound traffic will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange.
Man charged with felony grand theft after allegedly stealing trailer and spray painting it
BLACKFOOT — A 25-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after allegedly stealing a trailer and spray painting it to try and hide its appearance. The court case was filed in September, but a preliminary hearing is set for Austin Lee Rogers in October. According to the...
Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18. ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
Trial date set for rest stop murder suspect
IDAHO FALLS – The trial date for a man accused of murdering another man at a rest stop near Ririe has been set. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, is expected to stand trial on July 17, 2023, for first-degree murder charges relating to the death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Larkin...
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
