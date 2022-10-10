FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9. Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP “Queensrÿche.” They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of “Rage for Order”, Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s.

