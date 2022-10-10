ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady on roughing the passer: I throw tablets, not flags

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
A questionable (at best) roughing the passer penalty on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett helped seal the victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as Tom Brady and company were able to run out the clock after the call extended their final drive.

The call was met with a deluge of criticism, while Brady himself reiterated that he’ll leave that up to the officials.

Brady said after the game Sunday that he’s not the one who throws flags, and he doubled down on that statement during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, this time with an amusing twist (via Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times):

Brady hasn’t been shy about poking fun at himself since signing with the Bucs back in 2020, and his penchant for chucking league-issued tech equipment isn’t safe from his self-deprication.

He may not throw the flags, but it’s a good bet the GOAT didn’t mind seeing that one fly.

