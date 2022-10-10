ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Canadiens vs. Red Wings predictions, best bet and odds for opening night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While much of the league has already opened up its season, the Red Wings will be doing so on Friday, October 14. They’ll...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NHL

Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Quick
Doc's Sports Service

Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds

Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Doc's Sports Service

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doc's Sports Service

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+117) New York (-127) Yankee Stadium is the location where the New York Yankees will try to beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. The Yankees took Game 1 by a score of 4-1. The moneyline on this contest has the Guardians at +117 while the Yankees are sitting at -127. The total comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers are Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Nhl Picks#Best Bets Odds#Crypto Com Arena#The Los Angeles Kings#Nhl Parlay Picks
FOX Sports

Kings host the Golden Knights for first game of 2022 season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kings scored 39 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (three chances per game).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Devils Take on Detroit in Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE

Game day celebration will feature fan fest and red carpet arrivals presented by BMW on Championship Plaza. The New Jersey Devils unveiled details for the club's 2022-23 NHL Season Home Opener, presented by Citizens, for Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Detroit Red Wings. The gameday celebration will feature a pregame Fanfest and special activations to welcome fans back to the Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Devils 2022-23 Season Opener Preview: Philadelphia Flyers

Tonight is Game 1 of 82 for the New Jersey Devils. Yesterday, the team practiced at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House before hitting the road and traveling down I-95 to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach Lindy Ruff’s team had a successful preseason finishing with a record of 5-2-0. The Devils...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Canadiens Season Opener Gives Glimpse of Future

No team will suddenly be expected to win all 82 games in a season due to the fact they won the first game. While it is satisfying for the fan base to enjoy the glow of a win against a Stanley Cup favorite in the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens will still lose more games than they win and miss the playoffs.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy