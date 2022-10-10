Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings Prediction, 10/14/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canadiens (+130) Red Wings (-150) The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. The moneyline on this game has Montreal at +130 and Detroit is opening at -150. The over/under comes in at 6. The Montreal Canadiens were on the right...
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (+145) Kings (-165) The Seattle Kraken are on their way to Crypto.com Arena on Thursday where they will go up against the Los Angeles Kings. The line on this matchup has Seattle at +145 and Los Angeles is at -165. The total is 6. The Seattle Kraken...
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (+110) Predators (-130) The Dallas Stars are hitting the road to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday where they will try to beat the Nashville Predators. The moneyline on this game has the Stars at +110 and the Predators are sitting at -130. The betting total is set at 7.
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche Prediction, 10/12/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Blackhawks (+310) Avalanche (-400) Ball Arena is where the Colorado Avalanche will go up against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The line on this matchup has Chicago at +310 while Colorado is opening at -400. The total is 7. The Chicago Blackhawks will look for better times on...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction, 10/12/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+120) Oilers (-140) Rogers Place is the location where the Edmonton Oilers will try to defeat the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The odds on this game have Vancouver at +120 and Edmonton is coming in at -140. The total is set at 7. The Vancouver Canucks tied...
Doc's Sports Service
New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Devils (-110) Flyers (-110) The New Jersey Devils are en route to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday where they will try to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers. The moneyline on this contest has New Jersey at -110 while Philadelphia is at -110. The over/under has been set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
NHL Pick - Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction, 10/12/2022 Free Best Bets & Odds
Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL picks and predictions 10/12/22. The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Montreal, CA to face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00PM EST at Bell Centre. Doc's Sports provides NHL picks, predictions, tips and NHL odds on this matchup of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
Trentonian
Rangers begin season of great expectation by thumping Lightning
NEW YORK — It’s only one game. Regardless of opponent, regardless of it being Opening Night, it’s only one game in a season in which 82 are played. That was the message in the New York Rangers locker room on Tuesday night after their dominant 3-1 win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at a sold out Madison Square Garden, a victory over the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs only four months ago.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/12/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Bruins (-110) Capitals (-110) Capital One Arena is the location where the Washington Capitals will attempt to beat the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The moneyline on this contest has Boston at -110 and Washington is priced at -110. The total is set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+117) New York (-127) Yankee Stadium is the location where the New York Yankees will try to beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. The Yankees took Game 1 by a score of 4-1. The moneyline on this contest has the Guardians at +117 while the Yankees are sitting at -127. The total comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers are Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes Jr.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Coyotes vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Coyotes (+290) Penguins (-350) PPG Paints Arena is the location where the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The odds on this game have the Coyotes at +290 and the Penguins are priced at -350. The over/under has been set at 7. The Arizona Coyotes...
Doc's Sports Service
New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Packers (-9) The Green Bay Packers (3-2) will go up against the New York Jets (3-2) at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Green Bay opens this game as 9-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 44. The New York Jets come into this game with a...
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+130) Houston (-141) The Houston Astros will try to beat the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. Houston won Game 1 by a score of 8-7 on a walk-off homer by Yordan Alvarez. The odds on this game have Seattle at +130 while Houston is priced at -141. The total is 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks. Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers 10/16/2022. The Carolina Panthers travel to Los Angeles, CA to face the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05PM EST at SoFi Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Doc's Sports Service
Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Rams (-9.5) The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will compete against the Carolina Panthers (1-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Carolina opens this matchup as 9.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total comes in at 42. The Carolina Panthers step onto the field holding a record of 1-4 for this...
