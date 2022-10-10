NEW YORK — It’s only one game. Regardless of opponent, regardless of it being Opening Night, it’s only one game in a season in which 82 are played. That was the message in the New York Rangers locker room on Tuesday night after their dominant 3-1 win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at a sold out Madison Square Garden, a victory over the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs only four months ago.

