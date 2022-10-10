ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
NHL

Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
Trentonian

Rangers begin season of great expectation by thumping Lightning

NEW YORK — It’s only one game. Regardless of opponent, regardless of it being Opening Night, it’s only one game in a season in which 82 are played. That was the message in the New York Rangers locker room on Tuesday night after their dominant 3-1 win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at a sold out Madison Square Garden, a victory over the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs only four months ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doc's Sports Service

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doc's Sports Service

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+117) New York (-127) Yankee Stadium is the location where the New York Yankees will try to beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. The Yankees took Game 1 by a score of 4-1. The moneyline on this contest has the Guardians at +117 while the Yankees are sitting at -127. The total comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers are Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
DETROIT, MI
Doc's Sports Service

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+130) Houston (-141) The Houston Astros will try to beat the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. Houston won Game 1 by a score of 8-7 on a walk-off homer by Yordan Alvarez. The odds on this game have Seattle at +130 while Houston is priced at -141. The total is 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez.
HOUSTON, TX
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA

