Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers. Here is how to watch and listen.
No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule
A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voting wait times have increased, especially in minority communities
The 2020 elections saw record numbers of Americans forced to wait longer to vote, partly because of the increased number of voters and the difficulties of safely voting during a lethal pandemic.
Comments / 0