ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule

A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
Football
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy