‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
EXCLUSIVE: Stream Rachel McIntyre Smith’s Impressive Debut EP ‘Glory Daze’
Rachel McIntyre Smith hit the ground running at a young age. As a child prodigy of piano and poetry, music was the only path she could follow. But it wasn't until college at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, when McIntyre Smith listened to Kacey Musgraves for the first time, that she saw country music open up before her.
Off The Rails! Madonna Passionately Tongue Kisses Tokischa & Provocatively Smokes Cigarettes In New Music Video
On Thursday, September 22, the 64-year-old took to Instagram with seductive photos of herself tongue kissing Tokischa and smoking cigarettes during the filming of the duo's new music video for their recently released single, "Hung Up On Tokischa." Article continues below advertisement. Madonna provocatively posed in risqué clothing while she...
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists
Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
HipHopDX.com
Lauryn Hill Teases 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
Lauryn Hill is looking to take The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the road next year to commemorate its 25th anniversary. During her headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 8), the Fugees legend hinted at going on tour in 2023 to perform her debut album in its entirety.
Why Lizzo Changed Lyrics to Her Song “GRRRLS” Amid Controversy
Watch: Lizzo's Twerking Award, Hottest Bachelor Hurler & Surprise 50 Cent. Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change. Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song "GRRRLs" after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.
All-Time Favorite Love Songs
There are many different types of love and many different types of love songs. But some love songs became all-time favorites. Man with a guitar singing.Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay.
Duran Duran Announces New Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film ‘A Hollywood High’
Acclaimed English new wave band Duran Duran has announced a new feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, which is set to drop as a theatrical release in Los Angeles and London, along with a global roll-out in over 40 countries, on November 3, 2022. To celebrate the news, the band,...
Review: Miko Marks Funnels Soulful Socio-Political Lyrics Into a Stunning, Musical Resurrection
This is being heralded as singer/songwriter Miko Marks’ comeback after decades out of the spotlight. After abandoning her music career in 2007 when the country music industry never really welcomed her, Marks had already committed to another try. That resulted in the official comeback full length in 2021, the terrific Our Country, arriving after 15 years of the singer taking time off the scene. Its striking combination of blues, rock, gospel, and country along with Marks’ searing voice, better represented her strengths, consolidated over the extended sabbatical.
withguitars.com
Boy Meets Girl remix of their Whitney Houston written classic ‘How Will I Know’
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ & ‘How Will I Know’. Release their own bubbly twist of ‘How Will I Know’. ahead of the Whitney biopic & their 2021 EP ‘Five’ on vinyl. Vinyl released 16 December. ‘How Will I Know (Martini Mix)’...
Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’
Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up. In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly...
Thea & The Wild Bloom an Americana-Pop Songbook with ‘Deadheading’
When Emmylou Harris’ “Where Will I Be” came on the radio a few years ago, a flood of memories rushed back to Thea Raknes. The Norwegian singer, who goes by the moniker Thea & The Wild, started thinking back to listening to Harris with her mother as a child.
EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Owen shares a behind the scenes look at her trip to Seville to shoot her first PLT campaign after signing a six-figure deal
She has starred in her first TV advert after signing with PrettyLittleThing. And following the release of her collection, Gemma Owen posted a behind the scenes glimpse at her debut shoot with the fashion brand on Thursday. The Love Island runner up, 19, gave her fans an update on the...
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane’
Minka Kelly, Maggie Grace and Dermot Mulroney are set to star in the psychological thriller “Blackwater Lane.” Based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book “The Breakdown” by British author B.A. Paris, the film tells the story of a woman (Kelly) who drives by a stranded motorist later who is later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events, the woman becomes convinced she is the killer’s next victim while her husband (Mulroney) and her best friend (Grace) worry about her sanity. Paris has an international fan base, and “Blackwater Lane” is the first film produced from...
NME
Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’
Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
loudersound.com
Tribe Of Names announce debut album Evolver
Philadelphia-based prog quartet Tribe Of Names, who feature former Tinyfish and Shineback frontman Simon Godfrey, have announced that they will release their debut album, Evolver, through Bad Elephant Music on November 4. The band were previously known as Valdez and released an album, THIS, in 2017. Evolver sees Godfrey (vocals,...
