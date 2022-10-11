Read full article on original website
Chilling moment helicopter plunges from the sky and ‘death spirals’ into the ground leaving three dead
HORROR video has captured the moment a helicopter went into a tailspin before plunging from the sky. Three people on board were killed when the aircraft from Mexico’s Naval Ministry (Semar) crashed near to a sports field. In footage filmed by an onlooker, the chopper appears to hover for...
The Andes crash and cannibalism tale that stunned the world 50 years ago
On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team, along with relatives and supporters, to an away match in Chile crashed in the Andes with 45 people on board. Here is how it unfolded: - The crash - On the evening of October 13, 1973, a chartered military plane carrying the Old Christians rugby team from the Argentinian city of Mendoza to the Chilean capital Santiago disappears from radars near the Chilean city of Curico.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
airlive.net
Footage emerged of a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter’s main gear wheel falling on takeoff from Italy
A wheel from main landing gear of a a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter fell on takeoff from Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. The Boeing 747-400BLCF “Dreamlifter” (reg. N718BA) experienced an incident whne it took off from Taranto-Grottaglie Airport, in Italy. A wheel from main landing gear fell during the initial climb-out on...
The Sinaloa Cartel Is Controlling Water in Drought-Stricken Mexico
URIQUE, Mexico — Deep inside a canyon in the mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico—a place that’s accessible only by mule or on foot—locals haven’t seen this river full for over eight years. And now, the waterway is the property of the Sinaloa Cartel. “Here, everything has...
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Final minutes of Air France flight AF447 to be examined as trial opens
The harrowing final minutes of the Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that went into freefall and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in 2009, killing all 228 people on board, will be examined as a landmark trial opens in Paris on Monday. Two aviation industry heavyweights –...
natureworldnews.com
Child Sacrifice Ritual: Remains of 76 Victims with their Hearts Removed Found in Peru
Child sacrifice victims were found at ongoing excavations near Huanchaco, Peru, and more are likely to be unearthed. This comes after dozens of remains of children with their hearts ripped off were found recently at an excavation site in the area. Archaeologists involved in the excavation believed the remains were...
Stromboli volcano erupts with lava and smoke after several explosions on Italian island
The small Italian island of Stromboli, home to one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, erupted again Sunday. See the volcano through the years.
Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile
Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta, a former mayor of the town. Most of the other victims were believed to be local officials.
The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations
Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
The Biggest Naval Battles of All Time
For millennia, naval battles have been some of the most important military conflicts. Controlling the seas gives the victors control of major ports and shipping routes, and the ability to encircle their opponents. With such key strategic importance, military commanders throughout time have committed huge numbers of ships and troops to key naval battles. These […]
France 24
Hague trial of alleged moneyman of Rwandan 1994 genocide
As one of the alleged last masterminds of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda goes on trial in the Hague, survivors of the mass killings speak of their memories of the brutality that Felicien Kabuga is accused of having bankrolled. Also children from across Cameroon's war torn Anglophone regions escape to a bilingual school in the french speaking town on Melong. And woman boxers in Libya hit back at stereotypes. Athletes at one ring in Tripoli say it's time to knock out outdated gender roles.
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
PETS・
Welcome to a place that has more volcanoes than Yellowstone National Park
Africa is best known for big things, including Earth’s largest desert (the Sahara), longest river (the Nile), and largest land mammal (the African elephant). Mount Kilimanjaro volcano in Tanzania, celebrated in Ernest Hemingway’s “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and later in The Lion King series, is also Africa big. It’s the highest mountain on the continent and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world at 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level and about 4,900 meters (16,100 feet) above its base. But a closer look reveals that the superlatives don’t end there.
