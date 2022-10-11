ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Andes crash and cannibalism tale that stunned the world 50 years ago

On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team, along with relatives and supporters, to an away match in Chile crashed in the Andes with 45 people on board. Here is how it unfolded: - The crash - On the evening of October 13, 1973, a chartered military plane carrying the Old Christians rugby team from the Argentinian city of Mendoza to the Chilean capital Santiago disappears from radars near the Chilean city of Curico.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’

Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Child Sacrifice Ritual: Remains of 76 Victims with their Hearts Removed Found in Peru

Child sacrifice victims were found at ongoing excavations near Huanchaco, Peru, and more are likely to be unearthed. This comes after dozens of remains of children with their hearts ripped off were found recently at an excavation site in the area. Archaeologists involved in the excavation believed the remains were...
Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile

Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta, a former mayor of the town. Most of the other victims were believed to be local officials.
The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
The Biggest Naval Battles of All Time

For millennia, naval battles have been some of the most important military conflicts. Controlling the seas gives the victors control of major ports and shipping routes, and the ability to encircle their opponents.  With such key strategic importance, military commanders throughout time have committed huge numbers of ships and troops to key naval battles. These […]
Hague trial of alleged moneyman of Rwandan 1994 genocide

As one of the alleged last masterminds of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda goes on trial in the Hague, survivors of the mass killings speak of their memories of the brutality that Felicien Kabuga is accused of having bankrolled. Also children from across Cameroon's war torn Anglophone regions escape to a bilingual school in the french speaking town on Melong. And woman boxers in Libya hit back at stereotypes. Athletes at one ring in Tripoli say it's time to knock out outdated gender roles.
Welcome to a place that has more volcanoes than Yellowstone National Park

Africa is best known for big things, including Earth’s largest desert (the Sahara), longest river (the Nile), and largest land mammal (the African elephant). Mount Kilimanjaro volcano in Tanzania, celebrated in Ernest Hemingway’s “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and later in The Lion King series, is also Africa big. It’s the highest mountain on the continent and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world at 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level and about 4,900 meters (16,100 feet) above its base. But a closer look reveals that the superlatives don’t end there.
