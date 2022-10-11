“I do”; Dwayne Johnson showers huge appraisal on The Bloodline leaving an “interesting” remark over Roman Reigns in particular

Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Returning To WWE
WWE returns have been a very hot topic over the last few months as the new regime has brought many former stars back to the company.Now PWInsider is reporting that the belief among several people in WWE is that former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be returning as soon as this month.
Dwayne Johnson Finally Addressed Rumors Of His WrestleMania 39 Return And Sent A Not So Subtle Message To Roman Reigns
Dwayne Johnson had a message for Roman Reigns and talked about the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 39 in a recent interview.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
Popculture
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's Brother Has Died
WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is dealing with a horrible tragedy. The NXT Women's Champion recently went to her Instagram Story to announce that her older brother died on Oct. 3. Rose was clearly heartbroken when she learned the news. "It's still such a bad dream and I can't believe that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I...
