The Guardian

Kylian Mbappé needs to check his ego but PSG could have avoided this mess

“I didn’t like playing on the wing at Barcelona, but if the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team,” said Thierry Henry. “There’s something bigger than everything else – the club.” That was Henry’s reaction to reports that Kylian Mbappé feels “betrayed” by PSG over failed promises and wants to leave the club in January, just 16 games after signing a new contract. Although PSG have dismissed the reports as merely rumour, they could have avoided this situation.
Daily Mail

'A rumour became a piece of information': Christophe Galtier rubbishes reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a surprise PSG exit - and hints at his frustration they were aired shortly before Champions League draw against Benfica

Christophe Galtier has hit out at 'rumours' linking superstar forward Kylian Mbappe with a Paris Saint-Germain exit. Spanish outlet Marca reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club in January because he feels 'betrayed' by the club's owners. And Galtier hinted to L'Equipe after Tuesday night's...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Delivers Massive Opening Week

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) celebrated a record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 with over 10.3 million players within the first week, signaling the biggest launch period in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005409/en/ “The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers, ” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM of EA SPORTS FC. “With both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and exciting updates to our women’s club football content in game still yet to come, we’re just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet.”
Yardbarker

PSG Sporting Advisor Luis Campos responds to Kylian Mbappe exit rumours

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the most closely followed transfer stories in history rose back up from the past and entered into the present once more. Just five months after signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, news emerged that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave the club. Mbappe...
Yardbarker

Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
Daily Mail

From Cambridge to Qatar: How Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard went from League Two to the World Cup in just over a decade - and why the Frenchman will be looking to repeat his AFCON success in Group C

Saudi Arabia manager Hervé Renard is preparing to take on the biggest stage in football in just a few months; the FIFA World Cup. It's a far cry from his days in League Two with Cambridge United or his playing career that kept him in the Côte D'Azur for over 15 years - but it's certainly a challenge he's capable of taking on.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: De Gea, Foden, Saka, Ronaldo

At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
Yardbarker

Watch: Mbappe Can’t Stop Laughing After Neymar Nutmegs Ramos in Training

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar added another victim to his nutmeg list. During PSG’s scheduled training session on Monday ahead of its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica, Sergio Ramos was caught off guard by a nutmeg attempt from Neymar. Kylian Mbappe had a laugh after Neymar...
