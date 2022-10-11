“I didn’t like playing on the wing at Barcelona, but if the coach asks you to do something, you do it for the good of the team,” said Thierry Henry. “There’s something bigger than everything else – the club.” That was Henry’s reaction to reports that Kylian Mbappé feels “betrayed” by PSG over failed promises and wants to leave the club in January, just 16 games after signing a new contract. Although PSG have dismissed the reports as merely rumour, they could have avoided this situation.

SOCCER ・ 17 MINUTES AGO