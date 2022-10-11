ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Daily Mail

Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
PREMIER LEAGUE
happygamer.com

As A Result Of FIFA 23’s Monumental Error With The Hero Pack System, Players Have Lost Hundreds Of Thousands Of FIFA Coins In A Market Meltdown

Players have complained about losing a lot of cash after EA made a big mistake with the Hero pack in the FIFA 23 in-game store. The release date for FIFA 23 was September 30. It was developed with HyperMotion 2 technology and a greater focus on realism and authenticity. Fans who preordered FIFA 23’s Ultimate Edition were able to play the game three days early and received 4600 FIFA points and other in-game stuff.
FIFA
IGN

EA Just Leaked Major FIFA 23 Content, Again

EA has once again leaked a major chunk of upcoming FIFA 23 content, this time releasing the Men's World Cup mode early on PlayStation 5. As reported by Eurogamer, PS5 users have shared their surprise on social media as they've been able to access the World Cup mode menus and team lists ahead of its official launch.
FIFA
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Fifa to pay $200m to clubs with players in Qatar

Fifa will distribute more than $200million to clubs whose players participate in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.The game’s global governing body confirmed details of its club benefits programme on Tuesday, announcing $209million had been set aside.Fifa anticipates that the scheme will mean a payment of $10,000 per player for each day he remains with his national team at the World Cup itself and during the official preparation period.The more participants a club have, and how far each of those players progresses in the tournament, will determine the final amount a club can claim. Any club that a player has been registered with in the two years prior to the World Cup will be eligible for a share of the daily payout.For the 2018 tournament, 416 clubs from 63 countries benefited from the programme.Clubs will be able to submit claims digitally for the first time, Fifa said. Read More Russians starting to see Putin misjudged war, says UK spy chief - liveLabour to push to further undo ‘disastrous’ mini-Budget - follow live
FIFA
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Player Count Listed

Overwatch 2 is finally out and plenty of people are playing it. Just like with any new release there are many people who are curious to know just how many people are playing it. There are some that are interested since the game is being distributed as a free-to-play model. Knowing how many players jump on for free at launch will provide context later down to line as the game progresses. Other people might be interested to know if the many reported issues and bugs at launch have affected the current player count as well.
VIDEO GAMES
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: De Gea, Foden, Saka, Ronaldo

At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE

