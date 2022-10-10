ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DiCaprio is on Feds' witness list to testify in money laundering trial against Fugees' star Pras Michael: Musician is accused of funneling MILLIONS from Malaysian government fund - some of which funded Wolf of Wall Street movie

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio is listed as a witness in the federal trial of Pras Michel, who is accused of partaking in a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scheme which helped fund DiCaprio's film The Wolf of Wall Street.

DiCaprio, 47, previously testified in Washington DC in 2019 as a witness to the scheme that came to involve the 2013 blockbuster film he produced with Martin Scorsese.

Court documents show that DiCaprio may now be called on again to testify in Michel's trial, which is due to begin on November 4.

Michel, 49, a rapper known for his involvement in the hip hop group Fugees, was tied to Jho Low, 40, the Malaysian businessman turned fugitive who allegedly embezzled billions from the Malaysian state run economic development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhard, commonly known as 1MDB.

Michel allegedly received between $8million and $40million for his role in assisting Low - who is known for his celebrity associations - in the scheme.

Others on the witness list include three Trump White House staffers - former chief of staff John Kelly, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBZNW_0iU3aeL100
Leonardo DiCaprio is listed as a witness in the federal trial of Pras Michel, who is accused of partaking in a multi-billion-dollar money laundering scheme which helped fund DiCaprio's film The Wolf of Wall Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X66aP_0iU3aeL100
Michel, 49, a rapper known for his involvement in the hip hop group Fugees, was tied to conman billion-dollar conman Jho Low

Pras was also charged in 2019 with helping Low to defraud the US government by transferring over $21million of overseas funds.

Nearly $1million of those funds he allegedly funneled into Barack Obama's 2012 election campaign through 20 donors to avoid detection, according to The Washington Post.

DiCaprio became unwittingly wrapped up in the scheme when Michel helped fund The Wolf of Wall Street's $100,000,000 budget.

It is unclear how much money Michel provided for the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S65wM_0iU3aeL100
Jho Low, 40, is a Malaysian businessman turned fugitive who allegedly embezzled billions from the Malaysian state-run economic development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhard, commonly known as 1MDB
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIW8j_0iU3aeL100
DiCaprio became unwittingly wrapped up in money laundering and embezzling scheme when Michel allegedly used illegal funds to helped produce the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street

When DiCaprio learned of the charges against Michel in 2019 through media reports, he immediately reached out to the Department of Justice to assist in the investigation, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for the actor said at the time that the actor was working with investigators 'to determine whether he or his foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, ever received any gifts or charitable donations directly or indirectly related to these parties, and if so, to return those gifts or donations as soon as possible.'

'Both Mr. DiCaprio and LDF continue to be entirely supportive of all efforts to assure that justice is done in this matter,' the spokesperson continued. 'Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the lead and instruction of the government on how to accomplish this.'

Michel's troubles deepened in June 2021, when he was charged with lobbying the Trump administration to drop the investigation into him and Low.

Including DiCaprio and the Trump officials, the US government's witness list includes 72 individuals.

The investigation seemed to derail a planned Fugees reunion tour - while the band announced their tour was cancelled over COVID-19 precautions, Puck reported in August that it was actually disbanded because the Justice Department refused to let Michel travel abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIv0E_0iU3aeL100
Pras Michel (left) pictured with his Fugees bandmates. Reports suggest his legal troubles forced the band to cancel their reunion tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpoSf_0iU3aeL100
Others on the witness list include three Trump White House staffers - former chief of staff John Kelly and former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSVzQ_0iU3aeL100

Though Low is also on trial with Michel, the billionaire conman will not be in the courtroom in D.C. as he whereabouts remain unclear.

The most recent reports suggest he is living feely in China, while many bemoan that the Malaysian government is doing next to nothing to find him.

'He has complete free movement and nobody can mess with him, said Wall Street Journal reporter Bradley Hope in a YouTube video discussing the conman's hiding. 'No foreign countries can interfere with Jho Low while he is in China.'

'Jho Low had helped with these deals, as a result he is somebody they [the Chinese government] have to protect. This is as simple as that,' Hope said.

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly planned as witness in trial of Fugees’ Pras Michel

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to be among the list of witness at the upcoming trial of Fugees member Pras Michel, according to reports. Michel is set to stand trial from November 4 in Washington, DC, accused of illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the Chinese government and illegally giving contributions to the Obama administration before it.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jho Low
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Martin Scorsese
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Money Laundering#Feds#Malaysian#Wolf Of Wall Street#Trump White House#The Washington Post
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Trump ordered 'immediate' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Somalia in December 2020 because he 'knew he lost' the election and wanted Biden to deal with it - despite warnings it would be 'catastrophic', January 6 committee says

Donald Trump ordered a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Somalia after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6 committee said at their Thursday hearing. The memo was written to the acting Secretary of Defense on November 11 to take effect on January 15, 2021 - just before President Joe Biden was meant to take office.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

650K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy