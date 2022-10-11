Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too DifficultBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
GMA fans stunned as Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are absent again from morning show after pair’s brief return
GOOD Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have gone absent from the show again, stunning fans. Both hosts had just recently returned after they were missing from the show. The beloved hosts have both taken a hiatus from the show, raising concerns among fans. One wrote on Twitter:...
bravotv.com
Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”
The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
GMA guest Constance Wu breaks down in tears and admits she’s ‘afraid’ in emotional interview with host Juju Chang
Good Morning America guest and actress Constance Wu has broken down in tears while giving an interview with Good Morning America host Juju Chang. The Fresh Off the Boat star opened up to the host about being canceled after comments she made about the show. In 2019, Wu took to...
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
womansday.com
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Sets Fans Off With Rare Instagram of Her Husband
What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime” What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. Law and Order: SVU fans may have questions about Mariska Hargitay's character Olivia Benson having a relationship with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. But away from the NBC drama, there are no such inquiries.
Divorce Drama: 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey, Sports Anchor Husband Mike Hill In Secret Split
It's a wrap for reality star Cynthia Bailey and her sports anchor husband, Mike Hill, sources exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com hours after split rumors. Bailey and Hill reportedly already filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com learned, before what would have been their second wedding anniversary.The pair tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, although recent hints on social media led fans to believe there was trouble in paradise. Insiders claim the couple has been "separated for a while now" and their breakup is said to be "amicable." The Jasmine Brand was the first to...
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Who Is Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Spot Major Tell-Tale Signs
Viewers are convinced they've worked out who the famous face is behind "The Masked Singer" Mermaid costume thanks to some ocean-themed clues.
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update
New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
Kyle Richards Reacts to ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Drama with Kathy Hilton (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is back in the movies as Lindsey Wallace in “Halloween Ends,” while her personal life is covered on TV in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”. The drama is as real as ever on “RHOBH” after the trailer for the reunion dropped this past week showing Kyle in tears.
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
Taylour Paige Ties The Knot With Her Boo Rivington Starchild
'Zola' star Taylour Paige celebrated her 32nd birthday in the best way-- with a big wedding!
Sara Echeagaray Gushes Over ‘Bond’ With John Stamos & Hopes Fans ‘Resonate’ With Ava (Exclusive)
Started from TikTok, now she’s here! Content creator Sara Echeagaray is making her acting debut in Disney+‘s Big Shot in the highly anticipated season 2, as Ava, alongside John Stamos. The rising star opened up about the incredible experience filming the series, as well as her “hopes” for fans to “resonate” with her Mexican heritage. “I remember watching Disney Channel growing up, and I was just like, Oh, my gosh, I want to be Hannah Montana!’ and I just remember seeing a lot of faces that just didn’t look like mine,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I would love the audience to resonate with my background and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can see myself and her.'”
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Alum Lindsie Chrisley and Boyfriend Thomas Mollura Split
It’s over. Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley and her boyfriend Thomas Mollura have split less than one month after going Instagram official, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. The “Southern Tea” podcast host, 33, gushed about her then-beau...
Olivia Colman Sparkles in Cape Dress & Metallic Heels for ‘Empire of Light’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Olivia Colman attended the “Empire of Light” premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival yesterday, in London. The “Crown” actress wore a black flowing gown to the screening. The glamorous dress featured a crystal-embellished neckline that followed through to her long sleeves with a black cape laying nicely on her shoulders. Colman accessorized with two silver rings and earrings that matched perfectly with her sparkling look. She kept the neutral tones going all the way until the finishing touch with a simple black clutch fastened by a silver clasp. Her glamorous footwear stole the show with a sheer body and a metallic...
