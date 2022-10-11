ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Divorce Drama: 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey, Sports Anchor Husband Mike Hill In Secret Split

It's a wrap for reality star Cynthia Bailey and her sports anchor husband, Mike Hill, sources exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com hours after split rumors. Bailey and Hill reportedly already filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com learned, before what would have been their second wedding anniversary.The pair tied the knot on October 10, 2020, at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, although recent hints on social media led fans to believe there was trouble in paradise. Insiders claim the couple has been "separated for a while now" and their breakup is said to be "amicable." The Jasmine Brand was the first to...
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update

New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
Sara Echeagaray Gushes Over ‘Bond’ With John Stamos & Hopes Fans ‘Resonate’ With Ava (Exclusive)

Started from TikTok, now she’s here! Content creator Sara Echeagaray is making her acting debut in Disney+‘s Big Shot in the highly anticipated season 2, as Ava, alongside John Stamos. The rising star opened up about the incredible experience filming the series, as well as her “hopes” for fans to “resonate” with her Mexican heritage. “I remember watching Disney Channel growing up, and I was just like, Oh, my gosh, I want to be Hannah Montana!’ and I just remember seeing a lot of faces that just didn’t look like mine,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I would love the audience to resonate with my background and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can see myself and her.'”
Olivia Colman Sparkles in Cape Dress & Metallic Heels for ‘Empire of Light’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Olivia Colman attended the “Empire of Light” premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival yesterday, in London. The “Crown” actress wore a black flowing gown to the screening. The glamorous dress featured a crystal-embellished neckline that followed through to her long sleeves with a black cape laying nicely on her shoulders. Colman accessorized with two silver rings and earrings that matched perfectly with her sparkling look. She kept the neutral tones going all the way until the finishing touch with a simple black clutch fastened by a silver clasp. Her glamorous footwear stole the show with a sheer body and a metallic...
