Woke Cambridge don claims the Full English breakfast isn't very British at all because 'bacon is from Denmark' and 'hash browns are American'

By Imogen Horton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bacon, eggs, hash browns, black pudding and beans – few things are more English than a good old fry-up.

One Cambridge academic, however, seems to have been eating his breakfasts with a thick slice of wokery... and has decided the full English isn't very English at all.

Dr Ha-Joon Chang dissected the greasy spoon favourite, saying the bacon on our plates is likely to have been produced in Denmark, while the eggs could have been shipped in from anywhere.

The economist, who said he 'fell in love with the English breakfast' when he came to Britain in the Eighties from South Korea, said bacon 'is a result of the Danes industrialising the process of rearing pigs in the 19th century'.

And on our beloved hash browns, he said: 'Hash browns are very American. They are also, from the point of view of the restaurant, the easiest dish to cook because they're frozen and ready-made.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uvqI_0iU3J0Gz00
Dr Ha-Joon Chang (pictured in 2011) dissected the greasy spoon favourite, saying the bacon on our plates is likely to have been produced in Denmark, while the eggs could have been shipped in from anywhere

Dr Chang, 59, said: 'If you want to make a proper breakfast potato, you have to put in a lot of work.'

Other traditionally British dishes including fish and chips and Christmas dinner also attracted Dr Chang's attention.

'Fish and chips came to Britain through Sephardic Jewish people from Spain and Portugal,' he said.

'And almost everything in Britain's Christmas dinner isn't from Britain. The potatoes are from Peru, turkeys are from Mexico, the carrots are from Afghanistan, the brussels sprouts are from Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeMXg_0iU3J0Gz00
The economist, who said he 'fell in love with the English breakfast' when he came to Britain in the Eighties from South Korea, said bacon 'is a result of the Danes industrialising the process of rearing pigs in the 19th century' (file image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kEeq_0iU3J0Gz00
Dr Chang, whose book Edible Economics is released on October 20, told Radio Times that understanding the origins of our national dishes helps to break down nationality-based prejudices

'So if you scratch the surface, there's so much interaction, fusion, the marriage of different traditions.'

However, he did name one staple that we're allowed to call ours – apparently apple crumble is a 'very good' example of British food.

Dr Chang, whose book Edible Economics is released on October 20, told Radio Times that understanding the origins of our national dishes helps to break down nationality-based prejudices and stops us 'thinking we are unique and hating other people simply because they are different'.

Speaking about national stereotypes of the past, he continued: 'In the 19th century, before Germany industrialised, British people used to go to Germany and say that the people were lazy, too emotional – the opposite of the current stereotype.

'And the Japanese were called lazy by the Americans and Australians. Lazy Germans and lazy Japanese? It's almost comical from today's point of view.'

Comments / 75

nobody
2d ago

Where does the tradition of wearing a suit come from? Also the standard of short hair cuts for men, where does that originate from? I noticed as well you speak English is that part of your heritage? SHUT UP YOU WOKE PUPPET!

Reply(12)
34
Jtrus
2d ago

It’s a “Full English”, because it’s what the troops ate in WWII. Not because of where the particular items came from, but because of the sustenance it gave young, enlisted English men. How about be grateful for what England has allowed you to become?

Reply(9)
12
Source
2d ago

So a South Korean is commenting on authentic English breakfast? 😂

Reply(1)
23
