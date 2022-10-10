Read full article on original website
Pilots Ready for two-match Weekend Against Broncos, Dons
PORTLAND PILOTS (9-8, 2-4 WCC) Week 8 - Santa Clara Broncos and San Francisco Dons. Place: Santa Clara, Calif. Place: San Francisco, Calif. • The Pilots continue WCC play this week against the Santa Clara Broncos and the San Francisco Dons. The first game against Santa Clara will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., while the second game against San Francisco will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.
No. 14 Pilots Continue WCC Play against BYU
BYU Cougars (5-2-5, 1-0-2 WCC) Last: @POR 0, BYU 3 (2021) • The Portland Pilots are hit the road for a WCC match against the BYU Cougars. • They'll play on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. • Links for a video stream and live stats can be found at...
Harris Wins Second WCC Offensive Player of the Week Honor
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced this morning that Portland Pilots junior outside hitter Jayde Harris was named the WCC's Women's Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week following her performance in the Pilots' match against Gonzaga. This is Harris's second WCC Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season.
Pilots Prepare for two Races, Including Nuttycomb Invitational
• The Pilots will compete at two separate meets, The Wisconsin Nuttycomb Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14 and the Lewis & Clark Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. • The Wisconsin Nuttycomb Invitational was comprised of 227 men and 266 women. The Pilots' top male finisher in last year's race was was Bradley Peloquin who finished 56th, and the top female finisher was Anna Pataki who finished 30th overall.
Sangha, Tasouris Sweep WCC Player of the Week Honors Once Again
SAN MATEO, Calif. – For the third time this season, the Portland Pilots have swept the WCC Player of the Week awards, with winger Gurman Sangha winning offensive player of the week and goalkeeper George Tasouris winning defensive player of the week. The Pilots are the first WCC team ever to have swept the player of the week awards three times since the conference switched the new format two seasons ago.
Women's Soccer Ranked 14th for Highest Ranking Since 2014
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots women's soccer is impressing nationally, moving up to 14th in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. It's their highest ranking since 2014. The Pilots worked their way back into the top 25 for the first time since 2014 after what's been a stellar start to the 2022 season. They landed in the top 25 on Sept. 20 and haven't left since. They are currently riding a 13-game unbeaten start, their longest such streak since the 2005 season, the year they won their second national championship.
Pilots Ranked Sixth, Highest Ranking Since 1980s
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots are continuing their climb up the ranks of NCAA Division I soccer, coming in at sixth in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. They are also fifth in the latest TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 poll. This is their highest rankings in any...
