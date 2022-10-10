PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots women's soccer is impressing nationally, moving up to 14th in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. It's their highest ranking since 2014. The Pilots worked their way back into the top 25 for the first time since 2014 after what's been a stellar start to the 2022 season. They landed in the top 25 on Sept. 20 and haven't left since. They are currently riding a 13-game unbeaten start, their longest such streak since the 2005 season, the year they won their second national championship.

