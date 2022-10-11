ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0iU3E7lx00

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water.

The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.

Police said the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for an autopsy and perhaps positive identification.

Police said the man may have been homeless as they observed the man’s pants were being held on by either a rope or twine.

