Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
WBAY Green Bay
Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dies at age 50
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month in his home state of Virginia. He was 50 years old. Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va., says Davis died Sunday, Oct. 2, and funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was buried in the Union Grove C.M.E. Church cemetery in South Boston. The obituary did not give a cause of death. Virginia sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe says Davis died from an undisclosed illness, and Davis’s older brother said the death was unexpected.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Look: Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Aaron Rodgers injured his thumb at the end of last Sunday's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. The star quarterback is seemingly on track to gain vengeance on New York's MetLife Stadium coinhabitants, the Jets, this Sunday. After missing Wednesday's practice, Rodgers was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
Yardbarker
Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers
There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
Ron Rivera Passionately Defends Commanders, Wentz After ‘TNF’ Win
The Washington coach came under fire earlier in the week for making critical comments about the QB to the media.
WBAY Green Bay
Rodgers returns to practice, Gary limited during Jets prep
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out due to a thumb injury the day before. Rodgers said on Wednesday he was hoping to be back on the field after spending an hour and a half rehabbing the injury. On Thursday, he was listed as a full participant as the Packers continued preparing for this weekend’s game against the Jets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Robert Saleh ghosting ‘brother’ Matt LaFleur ahead of Packers showdown
Apparently, there’s a limit to Robert Saleh’s brotherly love for Matt LaFleur. So, the New York Jets coach will not be speaking with his close friend, the coach of the Green Bay Packers, ahead of their game this week at Lambeau Field. Saleh said Wednesday he and LaFleur...
3 X-factors for game two of New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS
Due to inclement weather, game two of the ALDS, between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, was postponed to
Comments / 0