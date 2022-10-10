ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month in his home state of Virginia. He was 50 years old. Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va., says Davis died Sunday, Oct. 2, and funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 8. He was buried in the Union Grove C.M.E. Church cemetery in South Boston. The obituary did not give a cause of death. Virginia sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe says Davis died from an undisclosed illness, and Davis’s older brother said the death was unexpected.
Aaron Rodgers injured his thumb at the end of last Sunday's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. The star quarterback is seemingly on track to gain vengeance on New York's MetLife Stadium coinhabitants, the Jets, this Sunday. After missing Wednesday's practice, Rodgers was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb

Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out due to a thumb injury the day before. Rodgers said on Wednesday he was hoping to be back on the field after spending an hour and a half rehabbing the injury. On Thursday, he was listed as a full participant as the Packers continued preparing for this weekend’s game against the Jets.
