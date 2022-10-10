ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Trade Rumors releases Braves projected 2023 arbitration salaries

A.J. Minter ($5 million) Max Fried ($12.2 million) Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) Tyler Matzek ($1.8 million) If the Braves win back-to-back World Series with Guillermo Heredia serving as the team’s cheerleader, who knows? Maybe they will bring him back for another year. However, purely from a baseball perspective, there’s a pretty good chance he finds a new home this offseason.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves

The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Legend Hints At His Arrival For The ALDS

The ALDS starts today with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros getting underway at 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians starting at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound for the series opener. It just so happens that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa addresses social media hate

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a tumultuous experience ever since being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Bronx. In fact, IKF had a somewhat intense adventure before the season even began, being traded to the Minnesota Twins from Texas and then immediately sent on his way to New York, his childhood club.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Report: One team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster

The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Padres were 'waiting' on Jose Ramirez trade call before extension

Word broke back on April 6 that the Cleveland Guardians had agreed to a long-term contract extension with star infielder Jose Ramirez. For a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers explained how that deal likely changed the trajectories of multiple clubs for the 2022 MLB season. "On the final day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Dealing With A New Postseason Problem

The ALDS is getting underway today. The first matchup of the day features the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Astros are obviously considered to be the overwhelming favorites in this series, given that the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and the Astros are in for the seventh time in the last eight years.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Walker Buehler Is Back In A New Role

Despite finishing with an MLB-best and franchise record 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their ace Walker Buehler. The star right-hander injured his elbow back in June and it was ultimately determined that Tommy John Surgery would be necessary. Buehler will miss the postseason and be out through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves Manager Shares The Latest On Spencer Strider

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have been without one of their two aces in Spencer Strider for the past week. Strider was out with an oblique issue that caused him to land on the 15-Day Injured List ahead of a key series against the New York Mets. Strider...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees screwed up the progress of one rookie player badly

The New York Yankees might have included rookie infielder Oswald Peraza on the playoff roster if DJ LeMahieu would’ve been healthy enough to play. LeMahieu is the team’s best utilityman with his ability to play every infield position, but since he has a fractured foot that is limiting his movement significantly, manager Aaron Boone had to make a supplemental move.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain

The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Opens Up To Mets Fans

The New York Mets season has come and gone. With their 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, their best season since 2015 crumbled right before their eyes. The Padres advanced to the NLDS and will take on the...
QUEENS, NY

