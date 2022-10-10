Read full article on original website
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
CNN, IRANWIRE, AFPTV, TWITTER, @1500TASVIR, TWITTER, @RADIOFARDA, TELEGRAM, TWITTER, @MAMLEKATE, INSTAGRAM, @ILIAEN, CNN, CNN, IranWire, AFPTV, Twitter/@1500tasvir, Twitter/ @RadioFarda, Telegram, Twitter/@Mamlekate, Instagram/@iliaen. As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained...
Venezuelan migrants, lawmakers react to policy change for Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas -- On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced multiple actions that they say would help reduce the number of people arriving at the Southern border. DHS officials also said they are trying create a more orderly process for people fleeing Venezuela because of the humanitarian and...
Trump Reacts To Jan. 6 Hearing With 14-Page Letter Pushing Same Old Claims
The former president said nothing about the House committee subpoena coming his way over the 2021 Capitol attack.
Crypto exchange Bittrex to pay $24M for violating sanctions
NEW YORK (AP) — Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade U.S. sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to date, the agency said. The Treasury Department said that Bittrex allowed customers in Cuba, Syria, Iran, Sudan and the disputed region of Crimea to trade approximately $263.4 million worth of digital currencies between 2014 and 2017. In its statement, the U.S. said that Bittrex should have been aware these customers were in sanctioned parts of the world due to their physical addresses as well as their IP addresses.
Yellen says US economy ‘resilient’ amid global headwinds
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.” She’s offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy. Yellen said Wednesday that the U.S. economy “remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds.” Her remarks crediting President Joe Biden’s domestic policies for contributing to U.S. economic strength came as administration officials try to talk up the president’s policies ahead of midterm elections.
Russia sees Turkey as potential energy hub
Turkey could be a regional energy hub and bolster regional energy security, Russian leaders said.
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description.
SpaceX says it can’t continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine
Elon Musk is warning free internet for Ukraine's military using SpaceX' Starlink could be coming to an end. The company donated about 20,000 Starlink satellite units to Ukraine to help its military communicate. After cellular and internet networks were destroyed in the war with Russia. Musk says it's cost his company 80-million dollars, and he warned the Pentagon that won't continue.
