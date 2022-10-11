ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
RETAIL
SheKnows

I’m a Shopping Editor & These Are the Hidden Gem Deals I’m Snapping Up During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

As a shopping editor, I come across sales pretty much every single day, so I like to think I know a thing or two about which deals are worth shopping. In case you haven’t already heard, there’s a huge shopping event happening right around the corner. And no, we’re not talking Black Friday! It seems like it was just yesterday that Amazon held Prime Day, which we thought was their biggest sale of the year at the time. But now they’re back at it again with a brand new sale for us shopping-obsessed to well, obsess over, with the Amazon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Save on a Home Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise October Sale: Shop Bedding, Towels, and More

Now that fall is in full swing, it's a good time to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for colder days ahead. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Surprise Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Now through Monday, October 17, you can get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen.
SHOPPING
CNN

We found the 23 best deals at Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale event

We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals to begin, and it’s officially here. You can shop the massive home goods site for deals on furniture, home organization, small appliances, bedding and way more — plus, we’ve even got some lofted kids beds and cozy goose down comforters for winter in this sale edition.
SHOPPING

