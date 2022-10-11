Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition...
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
foxwilmington.com
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
Black woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after a Black woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
foxwilmington.com
Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for some homeowners and businesses; bring excess sand back to the beach. The request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30. For more than a week, Myrtle Beach’s Public...
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
WMBF
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
foxwilmington.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
foxwilmington.com
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
