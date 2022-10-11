ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

foxwilmington.com

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
styleblueprint.com

Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!

We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
SOUTHPORT, NC
whqr.org

"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WILMINGTON, NC
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits. The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West. Member Managers...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
WILMINGTON, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

