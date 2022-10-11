Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Join us at Gilbert Regional Park on November 18 and 19 for live music, food, drinks, and family fun.

The Gilbert Days Festival is a two-day festival that celebrates our community. The event runs from 4 PM - 9 PM both Friday and Saturday and will feature:

4 different local artists live on stage

10+ inflatables and backyard games

15 different food trucks

30 different retail vendors

Alcohol for the 21+ crowd

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 for same-day admission. Children 12 years and younger are free but still need a ticket with purchasing adult.

Entertainment Lineup

Friday, November 18

4:30 PM | Chauncey Jones

7:00 PM | Matt Farris

Saturday, November 19

4:30 PM | The Retro Connection

7:00 PM | 24k Magic Bruno Mars Tribute Band

Thank you to Dogtopia of South Chandler for making this event possible.

Get all the details at gilbertaz.gov/GilbertDays.