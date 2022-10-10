Read full article on original website
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’
Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
‘Conversations with a Killer’: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother House Was the Site of Multiple Murders
Photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother's house in 2022, plus what the site where the Oxford Apartments once stood looks like.
‘Monster — Dahmer’ Changed This Detail About Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Glenda Cleveland
Glenda Cleveland is an important character in Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but the show makes some changes to her story.
Nikki Finke, Veteran Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Her in-your-face reporting style impressed and incensed Hollywood. Nikki Finke, the polarizing entertainment journalist who founded the website Deadline and wielded immense power by focusing an acerbic and unrelenting lens on Hollywood, has died. She was 68. Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, following a prolonged illness, a family...
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell...
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
How Multiple Accusers Create “Almost Insurmountable” Cases for Harvey Weinstein and Danny Masterson
Two of the most high-profile, closely watched criminal cases of the #MeToo era are headed to trial in October, starting within a day of each other. Harvey Weinstein and Danny Masterson will face juries at the Clara Shortridge Foltz courthouse in downtown L.A., defending against allegations that they raped multiple women. Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of sex crimes, including rape, in connection with the assaults of five women from 2004 to 2013, which cumulatively carry a sentence of up to 140 years. Masterson is charged with three counts of rape between 2001 and 2003, which collectively could mean up...
Hugh Hefner’s ex says Playboy Mansion had ghosts — and she recognized one of them
(NEXSTAR) – The Playboy Mansion was full of things that go bump in the night, according to one of Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends — and they weren’t the things you’re imagining. Bridget Marquardt, a former Playboy bunny and one Hefner’s many ex-flames, recently revealed that she...
