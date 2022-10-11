Read full article on original website
Related
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school
Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
Wilmington glass artisan specializes in cremation art
Glass artist Greg Losco was giving a demonstration in Lewes when he met a woman wearing a keepsake pendant holding her mother’s cremated ashes in a vial with a cork. He had heard of a better way to memorialize loved ones: encasing the ashes in the glass. He tried the technique in front of her, and thus was born his ... Read More
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
delawaretoday.com
9 Collectible Pieces to Add Character to Your Delaware Home
Adobe Stock | FollowTheFlow. All product photos are courtesy of respective brands. To elevate your space and add an artsy touch, try incorporating statement collectible pieces from around the First State. Kader Boly Original Multicolor Abstract Faces. $4,800 | 24 feet by 36 feet | Marché, Kennett Square. Collectible...
Manhattan Invitational featured several Delaware runners
The 50th Annual Manhattan cross country invitational was held over the weekend at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. This is the largest single-day high school meet in the nation, with nearly 8,000 runners participating. The state of Delaware was well represented as several teams raced in multiple, junior varsity, freshman and sophomore classifications. The best “team” finish ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flathatnews.com
Tribe Football improves to 11th in FCS rankings with Homecoming victory over Delaware
Saturday, Oct. 8, William and Mary football (5-1, 2-1 CAA) defeated Delaware 27-21 (5-1, 3-1 CAA) in its annual Homecoming game at Zable Stadium. “Our players had a never quit, never die-attitude,” head coach Mike London said. After winning the coin toss, Delaware elected to receive the ball. The...
I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion
I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865
Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington shrinks fine for parking violations, proposes other reforms in ticketing and towing
About 57,000 parking tickets are issued in Wilmington each year, and the city is taking steps that would result in fewer citations, and less revenue - with the hopeful tradeoff of more timely payments, less confusion and less towing. Mayor Mike Purzycki outlined several reforms Wednesday - some of which...
Comments / 5