RideApart

UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black

It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
BICYCLES
The US Sun

My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month

A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
TV & VIDEOS
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022

With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Bike#Commuting
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
CARS
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS
electrek.co

Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes

Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
BICYCLES
Road & Track

Watch This Tiny EV Formula Car Set a 1.46-Second 0-62-MPH World Record

A team of students at the University of Stuttgart achieved a world record for fastest-accelerating electric vehicle with its custom-built racing car, according to a video published by the team last week. GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart was able to achieve a sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just...
CARS
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
singletracks.com

Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday

Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
BICYCLES
dcnewsnow.com

Renault Twizy lives on as the Mobilize Duo

While the original Renault Twizy launched in 2012 may have been a bit ahead of its time, the car’s successor unveiled this week comes at a time when some cities are more crowded than ever and energy costs are soaring. The successor is called the Duo, and it’s the...
CARS
topgear.com

Mythbusting the world of EVs: are trip computers accurate?

Here's why you can trust your electric car's battery readout more than an ICE car. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The good news: electric cars almost always have an amazingly accurate trip computer and battery gauge. Petrol and diesel cars are congenital liars. A combustion car’s fuel gauge will stick cheerily on full for the first 100 miles. Then gravity gradually takes hold and the needle accelerates downward, finally taking a terrifying plunge from a quarter full to empty.
TECHNOLOGY

