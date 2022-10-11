Read full article on original website
RideApart
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month
A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022
With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
2023 Ford F-250: All Available Engine Options
Ford has a lot of new for the 2023 F-250, including a new V8. The post 2023 Ford F-250: All Available Engine Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes
Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
Road & Track
Watch This Tiny EV Formula Car Set a 1.46-Second 0-62-MPH World Record
A team of students at the University of Stuttgart achieved a world record for fastest-accelerating electric vehicle with its custom-built racing car, according to a video published by the team last week. GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart was able to achieve a sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just...
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022 for Under $45,000
Electric vehicles are still more expensive than traditional gas-powered vehicles, but even if you're on a budget, you can likely find an EV within your price range. To find the best affordable EVs for...
These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option
Few brands still produce manual transmission pickup trucks, but two fan-favorite off-road-oriented 4WD pickup trucks still offer a manual transmission option. The post These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Often Should You Clean Your Engine?
Regular maintenance is a necessity for the longevity of your car. So, how often should you clean your engine? The post How Often Should You Clean Your Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
Renault Twizy lives on as the Mobilize Duo
While the original Renault Twizy launched in 2012 may have been a bit ahead of its time, the car’s successor unveiled this week comes at a time when some cities are more crowded than ever and energy costs are soaring. The successor is called the Duo, and it’s the...
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: are trip computers accurate?
Here's why you can trust your electric car's battery readout more than an ICE car. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The good news: electric cars almost always have an amazingly accurate trip computer and battery gauge. Petrol and diesel cars are congenital liars. A combustion car’s fuel gauge will stick cheerily on full for the first 100 miles. Then gravity gradually takes hold and the needle accelerates downward, finally taking a terrifying plunge from a quarter full to empty.
