The most significant change in transportation since we took horses off the streets is upon us. Are you ready? An electric car sounds good in theory—great for the environment, no more paying for costly gas, and the ability to charge your car from your home. But there’s more to charging your car than charging your phone. If you’re wondering exactly how to prepare for ownership of your new electric car and lack the tech credentials of Elon Musk, you’re not alone. We’ll break down all the essential things you need to know. But first, a recap on what an EV is and what it isn’t.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO