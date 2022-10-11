Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
Get a Degree for Free With These 22 Jobs That Pay For College
A competitive labor market means employers are in wooing mode. Expect to see more companies offering better perks and benefits as competition remains high for workers to fill vacant jobs. One of the most valuable of those perks: full or partial college tuition paid by your employer. We found a...
The 25 Safest College Campuses in America
Freshmen (and their parents) want their first home-away-from-home to feel safe, and many institutions excel in that department.
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amidst Declining Enrollments Nationwide, Eastern University’s Soars by ‘Focusing on What Students Need’
Eastern University has enjoyed a 52 percent increase in total enrollment over the last two years. It’s no secret that enrollment in higher education has dropped across the country. Initiated by changes in the economy and accelerated by a disruptive pandemic, colleges nationwide have been experiencing disappointing declines. The...
Phys.org
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
7 Companies Offering Online Tutoring Jobs for College Students
Online tutoring jobs for college students are an excellent way for young adults to use their skills, help others and earn money along the way – all from the comfort of their dorm room. Article continues below advertisement. As you’ll see below, some of these lucrative tutoring jobs have...
nwi.life
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques
When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with Ivy Tech-Lake County, IU Northwest is taking lifelong learning seriously. About...
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
Publishing Company Starts School Year by Removing Over 1,000 E-Textbooks
Since late August, academic librarians in the U.S. and abroad have been scrambling to identify alternative textbook options for students and instructors after a major publishing company pulled a large amount of e-book and e-textbook titles from circulation. Over the summer, Wiley Publishing Company removed approximately 1,380 multidisciplinary titles from...
Authors detail ways Black families can help kids get into college
Timothy L. Fields and Shereem Herndon-Brown want to help Black families bridge the information gap in how to help their children apply for college. The two took the stage at Wilmington Friends School last week to share details and answer questions on their new book, “The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions.” Studies by Forbes and others show that only ... Read More
getnews.info
Dr. Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship for Medical Students
The Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical students is now open for application. The scholarship is available for students living in the United States with the dream to attend medical school and pursue a medical course. Furthermore, the scholarship is also available for high school students in the US who have plans to further their education to pursue a medical course.
getnews.info
Horizon Worldwide – A Renowned Website Assisting Students In Find High School And College Internships To Gain Experience And Growth
The website is designed to help students find internships to get work experience. The importance of a good degree is diminished without relevant work experience in today’s world. Therefore, internships have become an important way for students to stand out, gain experience, and get hands-on knowledge in their careers. Students may struggle to find relevant information regarding internships despite their significance. To help them, Horizon Worldwide was established to provide detailed and relevant information to the candidates. Being a unique website, Horizon Worldwide has assisted several candidates in finding eligible high school internships and college internships to gain work experience and personal growth.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Comments / 0